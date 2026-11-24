Donald Trump used the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony to criticize his party's midterm election results, claiming wealth destruction, before pardoning the birds Freedom and Feathers.

Donald Trump stood on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, to preside over the 79th annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. During the ceremony, the President used the platform to express frustration regarding his party's recent midterm election defeat, claiming that global markets reacted negatively to the outcome. He stated that while the country had reportedly added $25 trillion in wealth by Election Day, the stock market subsequently shed $6 trillion in value following the vote.

Market Reaction and Wealth Claims

Trump addressed the economic implications of the election results, arguing that the market decline indicated dissatisfaction with the political landscape. He remarked that if his party had won the election, the nation would likely have gained an additional six trillion dollars. The President insisted that the economic indicators would recover, stating that the country would get the lost value back despite the current downturn.

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The former president and current leader highlighted recent drops in energy costs as evidence of underlying economic strength. He pointed out that gas prices had dropped by 20 percent in the past two weeks, noting that this decrease occurred immediately after the election. He compared this timing to the announcement of a Covid vaccine just after the 2020 vote, suggesting a causal link between political events and market adjustments.

Farmer Guests and Bird Nomenclature

The ceremony welcomed Scott and Becky Rightsell, the farmers from West Virginia who raised the two turkeys. Trump referenced his strong performance in his home state, noting that he won West Virginia by 45 points when he was on the ballot. He expressed confusion over the broader election results, stating that he did not understand what happened and requested an explanation for the outcome.

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The two birds, named Freedom and Feathers, were selected through a public vote on the White House website after being proposed by school children. Trump offered a critical review of the names, describing them as a little out there and claiming he had heard better options. Despite his comments, the birds were celebrated for their role in the traditional holiday event.

White House Renovations and Infrastructure

Trump took the opportunity to showcase his revamped White House facilities, specifically addressing guests including Cabinet members at the new helipad on the South Lawn. He described the building as never having looked better, defending previous criticisms of his renovation efforts. He emphasized that the project was ahead of schedule and right on budget, asserting it was the strongest building ever constructed in the country.

The President touted the durability of the new structures, claiming they were missile proof, drone proof, and bulletproof. He described the new ballroom as the most beautiful ever built and noted that it would host many people and the turkeys next year. This new venue replaces the previous arrangement where the birds spent the night at the nearby Willard hotel.

Turkey Details and International Claims

The two turkeys, hatched on July 15, weighed a combined 82 pounds with a wingspan of around 48 inches. After the pardon, they will retire to the poultry center at Texas A&M University in Texas. Trump joked that the birds would now cheer on the Aggies game after game instead of becoming a Thanksgiving feast, highlighting their new life of comfort and safety.

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In his broader address, Trump boasted about military actions in Iran, claiming the country had been wiped out and had no army or navy. He hailed the US blockade of Iranian shipping as the greatest Naval blockade in history, stating that not one Iranian ship had gotten through. He admitted a slight moratorium but said trust had been broken, claiming more oil was now flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Praise for Melania and Diplomatic Ceasefire

Trump heaped praise on Melania Trump, crediting her with helping people in Russia and Ukraine. He stated that she had secured a short-term peace and a short-term ceasefire through her diplomatic efforts. The President thanked her personally, calling her work fantastic, before inviting House Speaker Mike Johnson to join them for the official pardon of the turkeys.