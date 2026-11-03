Trump Polling Hits New Low As GOP Midterm Anxiety Grows

President Trump's net approval rating has dropped to -15 points amid rising Republican dissatisfaction. New polls show Democrats leading likely voters and GOP lawmakers fearing electoral liability.

A fresh survey from Morning Consult reveals that 56 percent of voters disapprove of President Trump's performance, while only 41 percent approve. This results in a net approval rating of -15 points, marking his weakest standing since returning to the White House and during his previous terms. The intensity gap between those strongly opposing the president and those firmly supporting him has now reached 25 points, the largest disparity recorded in his second term. Nearly half of all voters, 46 percent, said they strongly disapprove of Trump's handling of the office, which is more than double the 22 percent who strongly approve.

GOP Confidence Crumbles Ahead Of Midterms

The polling data indicates significant internal friction within the Republican Party as the midterm elections approach. Just 68 percent of Republican voters believe their party is headed in the right direction, a noticeable decline from 73 percent four weeks earlier and 82 percent in the opening months of 2025. Conversely, the share of Republicans who believe their party is on the wrong track has nearly doubled, climbing from 12 percent to 23 percent. This erosion of confidence among the base suggests that the administration is struggling to maintain cohesion within its own ranks during a critical electoral period.

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Democrats Lead On Generic Ballot And Trust

Democrats currently hold a seven-point advantage on the generic congressional ballot, leading Republicans 50 percent to 43 percent among likely voters according to the Morning Consult survey. The party also leads on trust across several key issues, including healthcare, housing, and energy. Voters are expressing deep dissatisfaction with the administration's economic performance, particularly regarding the cost of living. On the issue of lowering prices, 72 percent of respondents said it should be a top priority compared with only 49 percent who believe Washington is actively pursuing it. Similarly, while 59 percent of voters say housing costs need greater attention, only 39 percent believe the administration is treating it as a top priority.

Republican Lawmakers Fear Electoral Liability

Growing concerns about Trump's political standing are spilling over into the ranks of Republican lawmakers, who are privately questioning whether the president is becoming a liability for candidates fighting to hold their seats. In an October 30 article, POLITICO spoke with 15 Republican lawmakers about Trump's future, with several warning that a major Republican defeat could weaken his grip on the party. One Republican House member suggested that Trump could face blame from within his own party if Republicans lose control of one or both chambers of Congress in the upcoming elections.

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Political Capital At Risk For White House

Some Republican senators have warned that Trump's political influence is not necessarily growing and can be lost just as quickly as it is earned. Lawmakers have suggested that a significant electoral defeat could force the president to seek support from Republicans rather than dictate the party's direction through social media posts and private calls. Others, however, have defended the President and argued he would remain an influential figure in the GOP regardless of the election results. Meanwhile, vulnerable Republicans face difficult races, with some candidates seeking to distance themselves from the White House on issues including the war with Iran and its impact on household costs.

Future Implications For The GOP Strategy

The data underscores a complex political landscape where public approval and party loyalty are diverging. The widening gap between voter priorities and perceived administration efforts on housing and inflation may further disadvantage Republican candidates. As the midterms draw closer, the interplay between presidential approval ratings and down-ballot performance will likely determine the balance of power in Congress. The rising dissatisfaction among Republican voters and the private anxieties of lawmakers highlight the challenges the party faces in maintaining its legislative majority.