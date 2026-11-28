Trump's stock portfolio made up to $16.7 million in Nvidia purchases and up to $12 million in sales between January and September, according to OGE filings.

Donald Trump's stock portfolio sold up to $1 million of Nvidia shares just days after Marco Rubio reportedly warned him about Jensen Huang's relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, according to a Daily Mail analysis of financial disclosures filed with the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE).

The sale, valued at between $500,000 and $1 million, went through on May 18, the first Monday after Trump returned from his state visit to China with Huang. Across the period from January to September, the portfolio made 28 Nvidia purchases worth up to $16.7 million and 15 sales totaling up to $12 million.

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Nvidia Trade Timeline and Disclosure Rules

The portfolio's first Nvidia trade of the year was a purchase of up to $1 million on January 6, a week before the Commerce Department cleared the company's H200 chips for sale to approved Chinese buyers. The largest purchases came on February 10 and April 9, each between $1 million and $5 million.

Nvidia announced a major deal with Meta a week after the first of those large purchases. The portfolio then sold between $1 million and $5 million of the stock on April 17, eight days after the second big buy, as the share price climbed from $183.91 to $201.68.

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The forms list each trade in broad value bands, such as $1,000 to $15,000 or $1 million to $5 million, rather than as exact sums. The Daily Mail's totals add up the top of each band, so the real figures could be far lower. At the bottom of each band, the purchases come to $5.1 million and the sales to $4.4 million.

Senior officials must report any stock trade over $1,000 within 30 days of learning of it and no later than 45 days after it happens, under the 2012 STOCK Act. Trump has paid late fees on at least two of his reports, according to notes on the filings. The latest report, released on November 19, covers trades through September 24, and trades made since then have not yet been disclosed.

Rubio Briefing and Trump's Response on Huang

Trump has denied receiving a briefing from Marco Rubio about Jensen Huang's ties to Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive whom US officials believe is a Chinese intelligence asset. The New York Times reported that the briefing took place aboard Air Force One on the way to China earlier that month.

Trump has also cast doubt on the intelligence itself. Speaking to reporters last week, he said: 'Well, I don't know that she's a Chinese spy.'

Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on November 12, days after admitting an affair with Alice Huang. Nvidia later reinstated Huang as CEO on November 23, saying its board had received input from senior levels of the United States government. Nvidia shares had jumped 31 percent on the day of his return.

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Trump took credit for that input. Telling CNBC shortly after the announcement that he had been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, he said: 'I made the deal.'

White House Denial and Portfolio Management Claims

The White House says Trump does not manage his own portfolio and that third-party financial institutions run it independently. White House spokesman Davis Ingle said: 'Neither President Trump nor any member of his family has any ability to direct, influence or provide input regarding how the portfolio is invested or when investments are bought or sold.'

The disclosures do not show who decided on each trade, and there is no evidence that Trump directed any of them. The value ranges also make it impossible to say whether Trump made or lost money, because the filings give no share counts or prices.

Trump already held a large Nvidia stake going into the year. Nvidia ended 2025 among his three largest individual stock holdings, worth between $12.5 million and $58 million. The stock finished at $149.30 on Wednesday, below its close on every day the portfolio bought shares this year.

Trump awarded Huang the National Medal of Science on October 8, the same day his August filing became public, showing up to $1.6 million of Nvidia purchases. Buying continued in September, with up to $380,000 of Nvidia stock added weeks before the spy reports surfaced.