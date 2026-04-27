Trump Praises King Charles as Brave Amid Security Concerns Following Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump commends King Charles III for his bravery as the monarch’s state visit to the US proceeds despite a recent assassination attempt on Trump. Security measures are in place, but the incident has raised concerns about diplomatic safety.

Donald Trump , who stood beside King Charles III at Windsor Castle last September, has praised the monarch as brave following the confirmation that the King’s state visit to the US will proceed despite the recent alleged assassination attempt on the president’s life.

Sir Christopher Turner, the UK’s ambassador to Washington, assured that the visit would go ahead as planned, emphasizing that security teams from both nations had been coordinating closely for weeks. He stated, The real point is that our respective security teams have been in close touch for weeks. Any operational changes we have to make, we can make them as we go, and we are all very confident that all appropriate security measures are in place.

Trump, in his remarks, expressed admiration for King Charles, calling him a great guy and a tremendous representative, while also commending his bravery. The president’s comments came in the wake of a chaotic incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, where a gunman was apprehended near the venue where Trump and other senior US officials were gathered. The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, was reportedly in possession of a shotgun and handgun.

The incident has heightened security concerns ahead of the King’s visit, though officials remain confident in their preparations. Meanwhile, political analysts continue to dissect the implications of the assassination attempt, with many questioning the broader impact on US-UK relations and the safety protocols surrounding high-profile diplomatic events.

The podcast that makes politics easy, hosted by Kevin Schofield and Kate Nicholson, will delve into these developments in their upcoming episode, offering straightforward analysis of the week’s biggest stories from Westminster and beyond





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Donald Trump King Charles III Assassination Attempt State Visit Security Concerns

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