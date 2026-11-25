President-elect Donald Trump met with newly elected Sen. Abdul El-Sayed after the Democrat proposed a TrumpCare card. The meeting signals a dramatic diplomatic shift in their hostile campaign relationship.

President-elect Donald Trump has agreed to meet with newly elected US Senator Abdul El-Sayed following a strategic diplomatic overture by the Michigan Democrat. The meeting comes after El-Sayed successfully rebranded the Medicare for All proposal as TrumpCare, a move that elicited praise from the incoming president during a recent interview. This development marks a significant thaw in relations that were previously characterized by intense personal hostility and fierce political combat.

TrumpCare Gold Card Strategy Unveiled

Abdul El-Sayed unveiled his strategic rebranding initiative on November 12 by posting mock-up images of a gold credit card on the social media platform X. The design featured the name TrumpCare alongside the president-elect's signature, closely resembling the Trump Gold Card visa program marketed to wealthy foreign investors. El-Sayed used the visual prop to deliver a direct message to Donald Trump, stating that guaranteeing healthcare for every American from cradle to grave was now on the table for immediate legislative action.

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The card details specified that holders would pay no premiums, deductibles, or copays for covered care. El-Sayed explicitly stated his willingness to attribute the policy to his political opponent to secure its passage. He told NPR that he was not above putting Trump's name on a universal healthcare plan, arguing that the policy's success mattered more than who received the credit for it.

From Hostility to Oval Office Invitation

The current diplomatic engagement represents a stark U-turn from the tone of the recent election campaign. During the race, Donald Trump frequently described Abdul El-Sayed as a jihadist lunatic who wanted to destroy the country. In response, El-Sayed's victory speech emphasized that Michigan voters had rejected a hateful campaign that focused solely on his identity rather than substantive policy issues.

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Despite this history, El-Sayed spent weeks after the election courting the president-elect through persistent and flattering gestures. He followed up his initial card proposal with a video on November 17 where he addressed Trump as habibi, acknowledging the difficult midterm results for Democrats. The White House quickly countered this approach, with spokeswoman Allison Schuster stating that Medicare for All should be called Medicare for None because it destroys access to life-saving care.

Political Context and Future Legislative Hurdles

Donald Trump acknowledged the rebranding effort during an Oval Office interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, describing El-Sayed as a smart guy who did a very good job. He laughed when asked about the gold card strategy and confirmed that he knew he would be meeting with the senator, though he did not provide a specific date. The president-elect suggested that there might be some place in the middle where they could potentially agree on healthcare policy.

This interaction mirrors other diplomatic maneuvers where world leaders have used flattery to gain access to Trump, such as NATO chief Mark Rutte or Benjamin Netanyahu. It also echoes the relationship Trump developed with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whom he previously labeled a communist before welcoming him to the White House. These parallels suggest a consistent pattern in how Trump responds to personalized political gestures.

Veto Threats and Negotiation Timeline

El-Sayed responded to Trump's positive remarks by stating he was ready to get to work immediately. However, the legislative path forward remains complex due to the divided government structure. Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress on January 3, but any Medicare for All bill will still require Donald Trump's signature to become law.

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Trump indicated his skepticism about the proposed legislation while simultaneously expressing openness to negotiation. He told the Post that he would likely veto everything that comes from the new congressional majority. However, he suggested that at some point, the opposition would want to negotiate. He asserted that he and El-Sayed could do a lot of great things together on healthcare, signaling that the upcoming meeting will be a critical test of this tentative political truce.