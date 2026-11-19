US, Russian, and Chinese leaders held a historic trilateral meeting at APEC in Shenzhen on Thursday. The session covered Ukraine and nuclear issues but concluded with no major agreements or public readout.

The historic trilateral meeting between United States President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded on Thursday without any significant diplomatic breakthroughs or formal agreements. The leaders gathered at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, for an hour and a half of closed-door discussions on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Despite the unprecedented nature of the gathering, the session ended without fanfare or immediate updates from the world leaders regarding the substance of their talks.

Historic Trilateral Meeting Details

President Trump departed the airport immediately after the meeting to board Air Force One and return to the United States, leaving little time for press interaction. The three leaders sat around a large round table, taking turns to deliver opening remarks that emphasized the significance of the occasion. President Trump expressed his delight at the opportunity for the first-ever trilateral meeting between the heads of state of the United States, Russia, and China, stating that the event was making history. He highlighted the potential for new approaches to global problems through increased engagement and dialogue among the nuclear powers.

Also read Trump and Xi Meet in Shenzhen Ahead of Rare Trilateral Summit With Putin

Before the main session, President Trump thanked President Xi Jinping for his warm welcome and congratulated him on a successful APEC summit. President Putin initiated the formal discussions by praising President Xi for hosting the trio and emphasizing the shared responsibility of the three nations for international peace. He cited their historical roles as World War II victors and founders of the United Nations as a foundation for cooperation. President Putin outlined potential areas for collaboration, including food and energy security, regional conflicts, and the fight against terrorism and transnational organized crime.

Ukraine War and Nuclear Disarmament Discussed

The discussion focused heavily on the ongoing war in Ukraine, with President Trump noting that he had engaged in lengthy conversations with his counterparts on the subject. However, the White House has not published an official readout of the closed-door session, leaving the details of what transpired largely unknown to the public. President Putin suggested that the three countries could contribute to global peace if they cooperated based on mutual respect, equality, and a balance of interests. He argued that peace is never forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech, a sentiment echoed by President Trump.

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Nuclear disarmament emerged as another key topic, with President Trump stating that the three nations were uniquely positioned to discuss reducing their arsenals and lowering the risk of nuclear weapon use. He singled out the need to protect national sovereignty from international organizations, specifically mentioning the International Criminal Court. However, the other leaders did not address the nuclear topic in detail. This silence stands in contrast to recent Pentagon analysis, which indicates that China has rapidly expanded its nuclear capabilities, tripling its stockpile to 620 warheads.

Stakeholder Positions and Diplomatic Context

The diplomatic gathering involved high-level officials from the United States, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, who observed from a side table. Some staff members from both President Putin and President Xi also attended the session. The meeting was preceded by a brief bilateral encounter between President Trump and President Putin. Video footage from that earlier meeting showed President Putin appearing stiff and uneasy, but his demeanor shifted when President Trump entered the room and affectionately referred to him as a friend.

Despite the personal rapport displayed, the broader geopolitical context presents significant hurdles to achieving major agreements. The leaders face deep divisions over issues including Iran, nuclear weapons, and global trade policies. The question of whether the three nuclear powers can coexist peacefully without provocation remains a central challenge. While the meeting marked a diplomatic milestone, the absence of tangible outcomes suggests that substantial progress on contentious issues like the Russia-Ukraine war or nuclear disarmament is unlikely in the immediate future.

Real World Impact and Future Implications

The outcome of this historic meeting has limited immediate impact on global markets or policy but carries symbolic weight for international relations. The lack of a public readout or joint statement leaves many questions unanswered regarding the depth of the discussions and any potential shifts in diplomatic strategy. Analysts note that the large differences between the nations on key geopolitical issues make significant breakthroughs improbable. The event highlights the complex interplay between personal diplomacy and structural political barriers in modern international relations.