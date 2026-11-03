Trump Rallies in Iowa and Kansas as Polls Show GOP Senate Races in Trouble

President Trump held final midterm rallies in Iowa and Kansas to boost Republican Senate candidates. A new poll shows Democrats leading in all seven key toss-up races despite his efforts.

President Donald Trump concluded his midterm election campaign trail on Sunday evening with final rallies in Dubuque, Iowa, and Salina, Kansas. These events were designed to energize his base and support Republican Senate candidates facing tight races. However, the President faced a challenging political landscape as a late-breaking New York Times and Siena College poll indicated that Democrats hold an advantage in every one of the seven key toss-up Senate races. This polling data suggests that the Republican majorities in both the House and the Senate are at significant risk of being overturned in the upcoming election.

Final Campaign Stops in Iowa and Kansas

In Dubuque, Trump spent more than two hours on stage to endorse Representative Ashley Hinson, a Republican candidate for the Senate. During his speech, he made personal comments about Hinson, noting that she had been heavier in the past but had improved her physique through hard work. He praised her transformation as a sign of her dedication to the voters. Trump also took time to address the crowd about the recent political upheaval in Michigan, highlighting the endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers by Democratic representative Haley Stevens. This endorsement has caused significant friction within the Michigan Democratic Party, leading to Stevens being expelled from the state party organization.

Also read Trump Reschedules Kansas and Iowa Rallies as Midterm Elections Near

The President used the Iowa rally to criticize Democrats, particularly focusing on Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee who ran against Stevens in the primary. Trump mocked El-Sayed and made controversial remarks about the need for metal detectors at rallies if El-Sayed were to win. He frequently interrupted his own speech to complain about protesters, claiming they always intervened at the worst moments. Despite these distractions, Trump remained focused on mobilizing support for Republican candidates, emphasizing the importance of keeping the Senate and House under GOP control.

Polling Challenges for Republican Candidates

Despite Trump's extensive efforts, including headlining thirty rallies across the country, the political mood appears to be shifting against the Republican Party. The seven Senate races in question are considered critical battlegrounds, with all of them currently showing a Democratic lead in the latest polling. This trend has raised concerns among Republican strategists about a potential blue tsunami that could wipe out their majorities. The President acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but continued to urge voters to support Republican candidates to prevent what he described as a radical leftist takeover of the government.

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At the Salina, Kansas rally, Trump supported Senator Roger Marshall, who is facing a tough re-election contest against Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton. Trump praised Marshall and criticized his opponent, emphasizing the stakes of the election. The event was marked by a flyover of Air Force One, which had been gifted by Qatar, and a jumbotron display featuring a mash-up of Elvis Presley and Trump. Trump joked about the timing of his visit, noting that he did not want to interfere with local football games, even though the Kansas City Chiefs had lost to the Chicago Bears earlier that day.

Controversial Remarks and Political Endorsements

Trump's rhetoric at both rallies remained combative, targeting prominent Democratic figures and policies. He repeated promises to send five thousand dollar checks to Americans if Republicans win the midterms. During the Kansas event, he brought Secretary of State Marco Rubio on stage, making a joke about Rubio becoming too popular within the administration. This comment highlighted the complex dynamics within the Republican Party as Trump balances support for key allies with his own desire for undivided attention.

The President also took aim at Representative Ilhan Omar, continuing his long-standing criticism of progressive lawmakers. He framed the upcoming election as a fight against jihadists, communists, and other perceived enemies of the state. Trump argued that the country cannot stand for the type of politics represented by his Democratic opponents. He urged the crowd to stay engaged and vote, emphasizing the critical nature of the midterm elections for the future of the nation.

Rescheduling and Final Push for Voters

The decision to hold these final rallies came after an unexpected twist in the campaign calendar. The White House had initially cancelled the events in Iowa and Kansas less than twenty-four hours before they were scheduled. However, Trump became upset after a Reuters reporter asked if he was tired of the extensive travel required for the campaign. In response, he reinstated the rallies, proving his commitment to the final push. The rescheduling allowed Trump to deliver lengthy speeches in both states, with his Iowa address lasting over two hours and his Kansas speech reaching more than an hour and twenty minutes.

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At the end of his Iowa speech, Trump declared his own performance to be genius rather than rambling. He used the remaining time to reinforce key messages about economic policies, border security, and the dangers of Democratic leadership. The rallies in Iowa and Kansas served as the culmination of his efforts to sway public opinion in key swing states. With the election approaching, the focus now shifts to whether his final push can overcome the unfavorable polling trends and energize enough voters to secure Republican victories in the critical Senate races.