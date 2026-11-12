Trump Recommends Tim Cook Replace Jensen Huang As NVIDIA CEO

Donald Trump urges Tim Cook to lead NVIDIA after Jensen Huang resigns amid scandal, highlighting the high-stakes leadership change at the tech giant.

President Donald Trump publicly advocated for Tim Cook to assume the leadership of NVIDIA following the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang. The former President stated that Cook, the ex-head of Apple, is the ideal candidate to succeed Huang in guiding the chipmaker.

Trump's Endorsement of Tim Cook

Donald Trump articulated his support for the former Apple executive in a social media post made on Thursday morning. He asserted that Tim Cook is the singular choice to fill the vacant CEO position at NVIDIA. The President emphasized that Cook is the appropriate successor to a leader who had executed his duties with exceptional performance.

Also read Nvidia Stock Plunge: Jensen Huang Scandal Triggers Market Shock

Donald Trump described Jensen Huang as a legendary figure within the technology sector. He explicitly noted that Huang had performed a fantastic job during his tenure. The endorsement serves as a direct intervention in the corporate governance of the company. It positions Tim Cook as a potential unifier for the corporation during a turbulent period.

The recommendation comes at a critical moment for the technology industry. Donald Trump has previously praised both Cook and Huang for their contributions to American innovation. His suggestion aligns with his long-standing support for domestic technology leaders who compete against foreign rivals. This public comment adds significant political weight to the succession debate.

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Context Behind Jensen Huang's Resignation

Jensen Huang decided to step down from his role as CEO of NVIDIA on Thursday. His departure marks the end of a thirty-three-year journey co-founding the corporation. Huang guided the organization from its inception to a valuation of four trillion dollars. It currently stands as the most valuable company in the United States.

The announcement of Huang's resignation followed immediate reports regarding his personal conduct. The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the sixty-three-year-old executive engaged in an affair with a subordinate named Kimberly Powell. This disclosure occurred just one day prior to his official departure.

Complicating matters further, previous reports indicated a separate relationship with Alice Huang. Alice Huang is an executive at the Singapore-based data firm Megaspeed. Media outlets have alleged that she is a Chinese spy, although she shares no familial relation to the former CEO.

Political Connections and Security Concerns

Jensen Huang maintains a documented history of close ties with Donald Trump. The two men traveled together to China in May of this year. During that trip, Huang was invited to fly on Air Force One for a segment of the journey.

Reports suggest that Donald Trump was briefed about the alleged espionage connection before permitting the flight. Despite being aware of the potential security implications, the President allowed Jensen Huang to board the aircraft. This decision has drawn scrutiny regarding the vetting processes for high-profile business leaders.

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Tim Cook also shares a warm relationship with Donald Trump. The former Apple CEO led his company for fifteen years before stepping down in early September. Both executives have been lauded by the President for driving US technological development. Their success in the global market is often cited as a counterweight to Chinese competition.

Market Impact and Future Implications

The revelation of dual affairs involving Jensen Huang caused immediate financial instability. The news rocked the four trillion dollar company, leading to a sharp decline in its stock price. Investors have expressed concern over the potential for corporate espionage.

Questions remain regarding how the alleged spy managed to influence Jensen Huang. The situation raises serious concerns about internal security protocols at NVIDIA. The company must now address these vulnerabilities while establishing new leadership.

Tim Cook's potential appointment could stabilize investor confidence. His experience managing a massive global enterprise makes him a viable candidate. However, the transition requires careful navigation of both corporate and political pressures.

The technology sector awaits further developments in this high-profile leadership change. The outcome will influence the strategic direction of NVIDIA. It will also impact the broader landscape of American tech dominance.