Trump Recounts White House Dinner Shooting, Clashes with CBS News Over Shooter's Manifesto

Former President Donald Trump detailed the moment he was directed to take cover during a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and engaged in a heated exchange with CBS News over the reading of the shooter's manifesto, which contained accusations against him.

Former President Donald Trump recounted the unsettling events of a shooting incident that occurred during the White House Correspondents' Dinner , describing the moment Secret Service agents instructed him and the First Lady to take cover on the floor.

The incident, which took place at the Washington Hilton on Saturday evening, involved a shooter who opened fire, prompting a swift response from security personnel. Trump detailed his initial reaction, noting that the sounds of the shooting were distinct from the typical noise of a ballroom event. He expressed a desire to assess the situation himself, initially hesitating to follow the agents' instructions to drop to the floor, stating he 'wanted to see what was happening.

' Ultimately, both he and First Lady Melania Trump complied with the directive, finding themselves in a vulnerable position as the situation unfolded. The experience was described as 'rather traumatic' for Melania, who had previously expressed concerns about the dangers inherent in her husband's position. Beyond the immediate events of the shooting, Trump vehemently criticized CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell for reading excerpts from the manifesto of Cole Thomas Allen, the alleged shooter.

Allen's manifesto contained inflammatory accusations against Trump, including claims of being a 'paedophile, rapist, and traitor.

' Trump responded with strong denials, labeling O'Donnell as 'horrible' and 'a disgrace' for giving the manifesto airtime. He asserted his innocence, stating 'I am not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody,' and vehemently rejected the accusations of being a paedophile. The exchange became heated, with Trump accusing O'Donnell of associating him with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, despite never being charged with any crime related to Epstein.

He expressed regret over participating in the interview, feeling that O'Donnell was unfairly using the platform to attack him. The incident highlights the deeply fractured relationship between Trump and many members of the media. The shooter, identified as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, had reportedly sent the manifesto to family members just ten minutes before attempting to attack the dinner. Allen was apprehended after bypassing a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton.

Trump also took the opportunity to criticize those who questioned the shooting, labeling them as 'sick' and suggesting they were even more disturbed than those attempting to deceive others. He further broadened his criticism to include the Democratic party, suggesting a close alignment between the press and the opposition. The incident has sparked a renewed debate about security measures at public events and the role of the media in reporting on potentially harmful content.

The former president's reaction underscores his ongoing sensitivity to negative press coverage and his willingness to confront perceived attacks head-on. The event serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence and the challenges faced by those in positions of power





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Secret Service CBS News Norah O'donnell Manifesto Cole Thomas Allen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner Amid Reports of Possible ShooterPresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were swiftly evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner following reports of loud sounds and a potential security threat. The incident caused widespread panic among attendees, who took cover as Secret Service agents responded.

Read more »

President Trump Evacuated During Shooting at White House Correspondents' DinnerGunshots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25th, leading to President Trump's swift evacuation by the Secret Service. The shooter has been apprehended, according to the President.

Read more »

President Trump Evacuated from White House Correspondents' Dinner Amid GunshotsPresident Trump was quickly evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner following reports of gunshots near the Hilton hotel. Secret Service agents secured the President and other officials while attendees took cover. A suspect has been apprehended according to President Trump.

Read more »

Gunman Attempts to Breach Security at White House Correspondents' Dinner; Trump SafeA man armed with multiple weapons attempted to storm a dinner attended by Donald Trump in Washington D.C. The former president was quickly evacuated by the Secret Service, and one officer was injured. The suspect has been apprehended and faces multiple charges.

Read more »

Trump Evacuated During Shooting at White House Correspondents' DinnerPresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after a gunman opened fire. A Secret Service agent was injured but protected by a bulletproof vest. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, is in custody and undergoing evaluation.

Read more »

Trump Reveals Melania's Reaction to White House Dinner Shooting: 'You Are in a Dangerous Job'President Trump details his and First Lady Melania Trump's experience during the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, revealing her immediate recognition of the danger and her ongoing concerns for his safety. The incident involved a gunman who was quickly apprehended by security forces, and one officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Read more »