Trump Rejects Putin’s Iran Mediation Offer, Presses for Ukraine Ceasefire

Former President Donald Trump revealed he turned down Vladimir Putin’s proposal to mediate in the Iran conflict, instead urging Russia to focus on ending the war in Ukraine. The call between the two leaders lasted over 90 minutes, with Trump emphasizing his preference for a Ukraine ceasefire over Russian involvement in Middle Eastern disputes. Meanwhile, the U.S. maintains a naval blockade on Iran, aiming to force the regime back to negotiations.

In a high-stakes diplomatic maneuver, former President Donald Trump revealed that he rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin ’s offer to mediate in the Iran conflict, instead urging him to focus on ending the war in Ukraine.

The two leaders held a lengthy private call on Wednesday, where Trump reportedly turned down Putin’s proposal to assist with Iran’s uranium enrichment program, insisting that Russia should prioritize a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to Trump, the conversation remained cordial, with Putin praising his decision to extend a ceasefire with Iran to facilitate further negotiations.

However, the former president emphasized that he would rather see Russia disengage from its conflict with Ukraine than involve itself in Middle Eastern disputes. The Kremlin, meanwhile, described the call as 'friendly, frank, and businesslike,' lasting over 90 minutes, and claimed Putin had proposed a temporary truce in Ukraine to coincide with the annual Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

Despite Trump’s efforts to broker peace, his relationship with Putin has been marked by public tensions and failed summit attempts, with no lasting ceasefire agreements in sight. Russia has previously attempted to position itself as a mediator in the Middle East, offering to host Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, but Trump reportedly demanded that Iran hand over the stockpile directly to the U.S., a condition that has stalled negotiations.

Tehran, for its part, continues to demand the lifting of all U.S. economic sanctions and greater control over oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. In a separate development, Trump’s administration has extended a naval blockade on Iran, aiming to pressure the regime back to the negotiating table. The blockade, part of Operation Epic Fury, has reportedly crippled Iran’s economy, preventing it from storing oil effectively.

White House officials have stated that the blockade is the least risky option available and that Trump will only accept a deal that safeguards U.S. national security. Despite the ceasefire extension, tensions remain high, with gas prices still elevated and Trump’s approval ratings continuing to decline. Recent attempts at peace talks have faltered, including canceled discussions with Vice President JD Vance, leaving the path to a resolution uncertain





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Iran Conflict Ukraine War Ceasefire Negotiations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump’s War in Iran is Causing a Modern Crisis of Confidence“Americans are facing a crisis of confidence not seen since the Carter Administration,” writes Will Johnson.

Read more »

Trump Is Being 'Humiliated' By Iran And US Has No Exit Plan, Friedrich Merz SaysKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Oil Prices Dip as Trump Claims Iran is in 'State of Collapse'Trump claims Iran told the U.S. it's in a 'state of collapse' and wants Hormuz open, but Tehran is saying something very different.

Read more »

Exclusive: Democrats Explore Suing Trump If He Ignores Congress on Iran WarMultiple Democrats tell TIME they may take Trump to court if he wages war in Iran past Friday's 60-day deadline.

Read more »

Trump Warns Iran's Nuclear Ambitions After Criticism from German Chancellor MerzDonald Trump responded to Friedrich Merz's criticism regarding US-Iran negotiations by issuing a warning about Iran's potential nuclear capabilities and defending his approach to the issue. The exchange highlights tensions over Iran's nuclear program and US foreign policy, alongside concerns about potential military action and allied support.

Read more »

Trump issues Iran nuclear warning to Germany's Merz after humiliation claimDonald Trump has hit back at Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz after he criticised the US President's handling of Iran negotiations, with Trump issuing a stark warning that a nuclear-armed Iran would hold the 'whole world hostage'

Read more »