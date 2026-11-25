President Trump reinstates Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO following a $1.16 trillion market collapse, raising questions about insider trading and market manipulation.

President Donald Trump has officially reinstated Jensen Huang as the president and CEO of Nvidia, reversing a previous ousting that triggered a catastrophic collapse in the company's share value. The announcement arrived later in the week, signaling a dramatic turnaround for the semiconductor giant and restoring stability to a sector critical to America's artificial intelligence infrastructure. Trump described Huang as 'a great patriot and a national treasure' during the process, effectively ending a period of intense market volatility that had threatened both the tech industry and the President's own financial portfolio.

Market Volatility and Financial Stakes

The reinstatement of Huang has added more than $1 trillion to Nvidia's share price, marking a significant recovery from the sharp decline that occurred when Huang was previously removed from his position. That earlier event caused Nvidia's stock to plummet by a staggering $1.16 trillion, a loss roughly equivalent to a quarter of the entire British economy. The sudden drop not only jeopardized the American AI industry but also severely impacted Trump's personal holdings in the company, which inevitably lost value alongside the broader market crash.

Also read Trump Endorses Jensen Huang's Return to NVIDIA Amid Security Concerns

According to calculations based on Trump's own disclosures to America's Office of Government Ethics, the President enjoyed a paper gain of $15 million on Monday following the news of Huang's return. These figures highlight the immense financial stakes involved in corporate governance decisions made under the watch of the current administration. The rapid swing from a trillion-dollar loss to a trillion-dollar gain demonstrates the extreme sensitivity of modern equity markets to political intervention and executive leadership changes.

Corporate Governance and Legal Obligations

As President, Trump is legally required to keep his investments locked up in trusts, over which he theoretically has no direct control. However, the author of the Art of the Deal has demonstrated a unique ability to influence market sentiment with little more than a sentence online. By prolifically posting on his Truth Social platform and directly intervening in the corporate world, Trump can appear to monetize his office for himself, his offspring, and his cronies. This dynamic raises serious questions about the separation between political power and financial gain in the digital age.

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Trump has even launched a service offering customers early sight of his Truth Social posts for $100,000 per month. This scheme gives traders willing to pay the hefty fee a clear 'edge' over the competition, allowing them to act on information before the general public. Two US media groups have sued the President over this wheeze, describing it as 'extraordinary, corrupt and unconstitutional'. The lawsuit underscores the growing concern among observers regarding the potential for abuse of power through information asymmetry and privileged access.

Broader Implications for Investors and Policy

Meanwhile, traders on platforms such as Polymarket, where participants bet on the outcome of future events, have been making a killing on the odds surrounding whether Jensen Huang would be reinstated as the boss of Nvidia. Wild gyrations in the oil price this year, as Trump and his acolytes variously threatened to 'bomb the hell' out of Iran then to deliver peace within days, have equally provided whiplash volatility. These factors create a thriving but unstable trading environment that benefits insiders at the expense of ordinary investors.

Trump's tech holdings are no secret, as his fund managers are obliged to make regular public disclosures. An investigation by America's financial TV network CNBC found that, in September alone, financial professionals acting on Trump's behalf conducted at least 751 trades in stocks. Among the transactions were the purchase of $42.5 million of shares in Peter Thiel's AI analytics firm Palantir, just before valuable federal contracts were awarded to that company. This timing has drawn scrutiny from watchdogs and competitors alike.

The President was also invested in his on-off pal Elon Musk's SpaceX, piling into its shares around the same time as it received an eyewatering $946 million injection from America's taxpayer-funded space agency NASA. In recent weeks, Trump accounts had also bought substantially more shares in Nvidia, further complicating the narrative of impartial governance. These patterns suggest a deep entanglement between political strategy and corporate investment decisions.

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The White House maintains that any dealing in stocks, bonds, and other assets conducted on behalf of Trump are done at 'arms length' by his financial advisers and are unconnected to policy decisions taken by the White House. Any suggestion otherwise, of course, would be to accuse the President of illegal insider trading. While the administration denies any impropriety, the sheer volume of trades and the timing of major announcements continue to fuel debate.

Whatever the temporary boost to Nvidia's share price, the AI bubble is bursting. This stock market rollercoaster ride should alarm ordinary investors who rely on stable returns for their futures. If presidents can act like absolute monarchs when it comes to US industry, then all of us with ISAs and pensions are vastly more exposed to their whims and caprice. The consolidation of power and wealth in the hands of a few, mediated by political decree, poses a systemic risk to the integrity of the American economic system. The distinction between public service and private gain has never been blurrier, leaving citizens vulnerable to the unpredictable nature of executive favoritism.