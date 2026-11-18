President Donald Trump meets former First Lady Imelda Marcos at Malacañang Palace in Manila, revisiting their 1990s friendship during his ASEAN summit tour and bilateral talks.

President Donald Trump reunited with former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos at the Malacañang Palace in Manila on Wednesday, rekindling a decades-long friendship during his attendance at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. The meeting marked the first public appearance of the 97-year-old former first lady, who has rarely been seen in public since her hospitalization for pneumonia in 2024.

The gathering occurred as Trump, age 80, concluded the initial phase of his diplomatic tour in the Philippines, which included bilateral discussions on trade, security, and regional cooperation. The reunion was orchestrated by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., age 69, who personally escorted Trump to meet his mother, bridging the gap between the two leaders and highlighting the personal history connecting the American president with the prominent political family.

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Historical Context of 1990s Friendship

The relationship between Trump and Imelda Marcos dates back to the 1990s when the pair socialized in New York City. During that era, Imelda was living in exile after her husband Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was expelled from power, while Trump was a real estate mogul navigating several business bankruptcies. Their shared status as figures in transition allowed for a unique bond that has persisted despite significant changes in their respective political and personal landscapes over the last thirty years.

President Trump frequently inquired about Imelda Marcos during previous interactions with Philippine officials, indicating the enduring nature of his interest in the family. Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez confirmed to the Associated Press that Trump often asks about her. This personal interest was further demonstrated last year when Marcos visited the White House and delivered a thank-you note from his mother to Trump, who requested that he send greetings in return.

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The Iron Butterfly's Public Return

Imelda Marcos, once widely known by the moniker 'Iron Butterfly', has been a symbol of extravagance and corruption during the twenty-year rule of her husband. She is famously associated with an estimated collection of 3,000 pairs of designer shoes, including pieces by Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Ferragamo. Her reputation was built on over-the-top spending, expensive jewelry, and designer gowns, which became emblematic of the family's alleged misappropriation of public funds.

During the reunion, footage shared by a White House aide showed the Philippine president escorting Trump toward his mother, who was seated in a wheelchair. Imelda greeted the American president warmly, telling him, 'Welcome to the Philippines,' before handing him a gift and blowing him a kiss. Trump responded with affection, remarking, 'She's always the most beautiful,' and telling her, 'We love you,' while noting she was wearing a full pink outfit.

Political Legacy and Family Dynamics

The political trajectory of the Marcos family has seen significant fluctuations since the fall of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in 1986. Ferdinand Marcos Sr. ruled the Philippines from 1965 to 1986, a period marked by widespread corruption and human rights abuses. The family faced accusations of looting up to $10 billion from the country during his presidency. Ferdinand Marcos Sr. died in exile in Honolulu in 1989, and his widow returned to the Philippines two years later.

Despite facing numerous criminal and civil cases, Imelda Marcos successfully revived her political career, serving several terms in Congress. This political resurgence culminated in 2022 when her son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., won the presidential election. The current political dynamic reflects a complex interplay between historical legacy and contemporary governance, as the younger Marcos manages both domestic expectations and international relations, including those with former adversaries of his father's regime.

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Immediate Diplomatic Next Steps

The reunion in Manila serves as a key moment in Trump's broader diplomatic itinerary for the region. Following his two-day visit to the Philippines and the completion of his ASEAN summit engagements, President Trump is scheduled to travel to China next. The meeting with Imelda Marcos highlights the personal dimensions of diplomatic engagements, where historical connections can influence current political interactions and public perceptions.

Trump also reflected fondly on the Marcos family history during a speech on Tuesday evening, praising the parents of his Philippine counterpart. He stated, 'I don't want to date myself, but I knew your parents very well. They were great,' and added, 'I believe in genetics. They did a good job. You have very good genetics, I can tell you that.' This comment underscores the personalized nature of his foreign policy approach, blending personal anecdotes with official statecraft as he navigates complex alliances in Southeast Asia.