Trump Reveals Daring Rescue Details of Stranded US Airman in Iran

President Trump unveils extraordinary details of a complex rescue mission to retrieve a US airman stranded in Iran, involving 155 aircraft, and warns of consequences if Iran fails to cooperate.

President Donald Trump unveiled remarkable details about a complex rescue operation to retrieve a wounded US airman who survived nearly 48 hours stranded in Iran . Trump described a meticulously planned, all-hands-on-deck mission involving a staggering 155 aircraft. This included a formidable array of military assets: 64 fighter jets, 48 refueling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft, and three helicopters.

The President commended the operation as a 'breathtaking show of skill and precision, lethality and force' as US forces navigated challenging mountainous terrain in southern Iran. Their objective was to rescue the weapons systems officer (WSO) whose F-15E fighter jet had crashed on Good Friday. Trump provided vivid detail of the WSO's struggle for survival. He revealed that the airman, still unidentified, had scaled treacherous cliff faces, despite suffering significant bleeding. The airman, in an act of extraordinary resilience, managed to contact his unit, treat his own wounds, and eventually signal to American forces. The WSO was ultimately rescued on Easter Sunday, after a perilous ordeal. Trump acknowledged that some military officers initially opposed the mission, acknowledging the inherent risks to hundreds of lives. He emphasized the crucial role of divine intervention, stating 'God was watching us.' The pilot of the downed aircraft was rescued on the day of the crash, after both airmen ejected. However, the WSO remained missing for nearly two days, heightening the tension. The President noted the importance of the airman's ability to activate a 'beeper' that allowed US forces to pinpoint his location, which was crucial to his rescue and likely saved his life. Trump described the search as akin to 'finding a needle in a haystack,' underscoring the difficulties and challenges faced by the rescue teams.\Trump also strongly criticized media outlets for reporting that the second airman was still missing, accusing them of inadvertently alerting Iranian forces to a potential target. He issued a stern warning, suggesting that the individual responsible for leaking the information could face imprisonment if they refused to reveal their source. This criticism reflected the sensitivity surrounding the mission and the potential impact of any information that could compromise its success or endanger the airman. Furthermore, Trump provided additional insight into the operation itself. He revealed that US forces deliberately destroyed their own aircraft before departing the extraction point due to complications. The President explained that the makeshift runway was proving difficult to navigate. The sandy, wet terrain caused issues with aircraft takeoff. The President said that the planes were destroyed because they contained sensitive equipment that the US did not want to fall into enemy hands. 'We blew them up to smithereens,' he stated. The President added that the planes were old and contained equipment the US did not want the Iranians to examine. He said US forces used a 'farm not a runway' to land. The President said the US military had a 'contingency plan' for exactly that scenario, 'which was pretty unbelievable. Where lighter, faster aircraft came in and they took them out.' During the press briefing, Trump made further remarks about the broader geopolitical implications. He issued a warning that the entire country of Iran could be 'taken out' if it failed to come to an agreement, hinting at potentially devastating consequences. Trump underscored the seriousness of the situation, adding a layer of strategic urgency to the mission's success and the ongoing relationship between the two nations.\Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared that the downed airman's first communication was a radio transmission: 'God is good.' This statement, alongside Hegseth's emphasis on the principle of 'we leave no man behind,' reinforced the deeply personal and moral dimensions of the mission. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, provided further technical details and insights into the operation. He mentioned the aircraft's callsign, 'Dude 44,' and highlighted the rapid response, with a significant number of aircraft scrambled within hours of the crash. Caine praised the swift recovery of the pilot on Friday and emphasized the meticulous planning that went into the WSO's rescue. The general revealed that a special operations force fought their way into the extraction point in the early hours of Sunday, continuing their efforts into daylight to secure the airman's rescue. He reaffirmed the commitment of the US military, saying 'We will always bring overwhelming skill and firepower.' During the briefing, when asked about the number of servicemembers involved, Caine deferred to the President. Trump, while initially wanting to keep that number secret, ultimately revealed that it involved 'hundreds and hundreds' of personnel, giving a sense of the mission's scale. Following the crash, Trump also issued stern warnings to Iran, including a threat of 'further destruction' if the country did not cooperate. Reports indicate that the Iranian military had placed a bounty of $60,000 on the airman's head. This triggered hunts by Iranian militants in the mountains, adding another dangerous layer to the already complex and high-stakes operation. The rescue mission underscored both the remarkable capabilities of the US military and the ongoing tense geopolitical dynamics within the region





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