Trump Reveals Details of Daring Iran Rescue Mission, Warns of Further Action

President Trump provided extensive details about a dramatic rescue operation in Iran to retrieve a downed US airman. The mission involved a massive air armada, complex maneuvers, and the destruction of US aircraft to prevent sensitive equipment from falling into enemy hands. Trump also issued a warning to Iran regarding its actions.

President Donald Trump unveiled extraordinary details concerning the daring rescue operation to retrieve a wounded US airman who had been stranded in Iran for almost 48 hours. The mission, a testament to American military precision and determination, involved a massive deployment of resources and personnel.

Trump, on Monday, described an all-hands-on-deck operation that utilized a staggering 155 aircraft, a force including 64 fighter jets, 48 refueling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft, and three helicopters. This elaborate orchestration showcased what Trump lauded as 'a breathtaking show of skill and precision, lethality and force.' US forces ventured deep into the mountainous terrain of southern Iran to rescue the weapons systems officer (WSO) whose F-15E fighter jet had tragically gone down on Good Friday. The President highlighted the WSO's resilience, stating, 'He scaled cliff faces, bleeding rather profusely, contacted his platoon, treated his own wounds and contacted American forces.' The rescue, completed on Easter Sunday, was a culmination of intense planning and execution. Trump admitted that certain military officers had reservations about the operation, acknowledging that it placed hundreds of lives at risk. Reflecting on the mission's success, the President stated, 'God was watching us,' emphasizing the providential aspect of the airman's survival and rescue.\The rescue operation itself was a complex undertaking, fraught with challenges. The pilot of the downed F-15E had been rescued on the day of the crash, after both airmen ejected over enemy territory. However, the WSO remained missing, adding a layer of urgency and concern to the situation. The President recounted how the weapons officer was able to activate a 'beeper,' a crucial device that relayed his location to US forces, ultimately guiding them to the airman's rescue. Trump described the search as 'like finding a needle in a haystack,' underscoring the difficulties faced by the rescue teams. Furthermore, Trump criticized media outlets for reporting that the second airman was still missing, accusing them of potentially alerting Iranian forces to the ongoing rescue efforts. He issued a stern warning, stating that 'the person who reported the story will go to jail' if they refused to reveal their source, underscoring the sensitivity and secrecy surrounding the mission. The operation involved several strategic decisions, including the deliberate destruction of US aircraft to prevent them from falling into enemy hands. The President revealed that US forces blew up their own planes before leaving the extraction point, citing the poor condition of the makeshift runway and concerns about enemy access to sensitive equipment. He specified that the planes were destroyed because they 'had equipment on the planes' that the US did not want the enemy to examine, safeguarding anti-aircraft and other critical equipment. This calculated decision, made during the stressful and chaotic evacuation, showcases the lengths to which the US military went to secure their assets and personnel.\The mission faced further complexities, including the Iranian military's response to the downed airmen. Trump mentioned a $60,000 bounty placed on the airman's head by Iranian forces, heightening the urgency and risks involved in the rescue. The President also described the military's strategic approach, explaining how the operation utilized a 'farm not a runway' for landing and extraction, indicating flexibility and adaptability. He highlighted the existence of a 'contingency plan' specifically designed for such scenarios, which involved the swift deployment of lighter, faster aircraft to facilitate the rescue. The entire operation was coordinated by top military officials, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who reiterated the military's commitment to leaving no man behind. The plane's callsign, 'Dude 44,' further added to the narrative of the daring rescue. General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, played a key role in the planning and execution of the mission, praising the rapid recovery of the pilot and the meticulous planning that went into rescuing the WSO. Caine acknowledged that a special operations force fought their way to extract the downed WSO, emphasizing the skill and firepower deployed. While refusing to disclose the exact number of servicemembers involved, Trump mentioned it was 'hundreds and hundreds' of personnel. During the briefing, Trump issued a strong warning to Iran, threatening further destruction if the country failed to cooperate. The operation's success, a testament to American military capabilities, highlights the commitment to rescuing their personnel, even in the most dangerous circumstances





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