Trump Reveals 'One Minute' Workout Routine While Promoting Presidential Fitness Test

President Trump jokingly revealed his limited exercise routine while announcing the reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness Test Award, praising the importance of physical fitness for students and playfully teasing friends about weight-loss drugs.

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During a recent event at the Oval Office, President Donald Trump playfully disclosed details about his exercise regimen, or rather, the limited time he dedicates to it. While promoting the newly reinstated Presidential Fitness Test Award – a program designed to recognize students’ physical achievements – Trump quipped that his personal workout routine extends to approximately one minute per day, and even that is a generous estimate.

This lighthearted remark was made in the presence of several Cabinet members and a group of students who were gathered for the occasion. The President’s comments underscored the importance he places on physical fitness, despite his own self-deprecating humor regarding his personal habits. The re-establishment of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, along with the revival of the Presidential Fitness Test, was formally initiated through a Presidential order signed last year.

Tuesday’s announcement officially clears the path for schools across the United States to begin awarding the new fitness prize to their students. The original national fitness exam, a staple in American schools from the late 1950s until 2013, was previously replaced by a different assessment under the Obama administration.

The current test encompasses a range of physical challenges, including a one-mile run or walk, a timed sit-up test (maximum repetitions in 60 seconds), push-ups or pull-ups performed to the point of exhaustion, a shuttle run, and a flexibility assessment through stretching. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy enthusiastically praised President Trump’s fitness level, highlighting his ability to walk considerable distances on the golf course during his leisure time.

The President responded with a humorous acknowledgment, clarifying that this was true only when he wasn’t utilizing a golf cart. He also complimented Secretary Kennedy on his own impressive physical condition, noting his appearance while working out. The event also featured a playful exchange regarding professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, a close acquaintance of the Trump family. The President jokingly inquired whether DeChambeau had ever used Ozempic, a popular weight-loss drug, referencing the athlete’s physique.

DeChambeau initially appeared confused by the question, prompting Trump to elaborate, describing DeChambeau as a ‘scientist’ with his body, capable of manipulating his weight and muscle mass with remarkable precision. Trump has previously made similar lighthearted remarks about friends potentially using weight-loss medications, but has refrained from explicitly naming individuals. The event was attended by a diverse group of young athletes, who shared their participation in various sports, including volleyball, football, gymnastics, and powerlifting.

President Trump expressed a desire to personally witness their athletic abilities firsthand, suggesting an impromptu demonstration outside the Oval Office. Following the formal proceedings, the South Lawn was transformed into a lively scene with mascots from the Washington Nationals MLB team entertaining the crowd with dancing and football tosses, while children engaged in various exercises. The overall atmosphere was one of promoting health, fitness, and a playful spirit of competition





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Donald Trump Presidential Fitness Test Workout Routine Health Fitness Ozempic Bryson Dechambeau Oval Office Robert Kennedy

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