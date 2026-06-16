Trump's America: A Phase of Reinvention and Norm-Breaking in US History

An analysis of Donald Trump's presidency as a continuation of America's historical pattern of reinvention through norm-breaking, comparing it to the transformative eras of Roosevelt and Reagan, and examining the shift in US foreign policy priorities.

Welcome to Trump 's America, where the i Paper's World Insight series presents the sharpest, deepest thinking on an era-defining shift in history and politics, investigating how Donald Trump and his administration have changed the US and the world - and where we go from here.

From the outside, it looks as though the United States is having a nervous breakdown. Decisions taken by the White House - at home and abroad - have been controversial and unsettling, prompting questions about America's role and values. Yet, what we are actually seeing play out is one of the virtues of the United States - its ability to reinvent itself in fundamental ways. The United States is an invented nation.

Its system of government was engineered at a meeting in Philadelphia in 1787. Its citizenry is also invented, based on the vast number of nations from which the population migrated, creating a unique and powerful culture. Invention and reinvention in all things is the foundation of American culture, along with the concept of obsolescence. Over time it evolves and seems to be profoundly different than it was, first by violating norms, then creating new ones.

It is a process that seems like a breakdown. What it is, is reinvention. Consider two examples. In the Great Depression of the 1930s, Americans suffered, raged and isolated themselves to the largest extent possible from the world.

President Franklin D Roosevelt came into office, destroyed the existing reality and oversaw the construction of a new one. He issued executive orders that had no basis in the constitution, such as shutting down the banks. He was accused of being a dictator and his actions were reversed many times, including in the Supreme Court. He responded by trying to pack the court with judges loyal to him.

He failed but was not daunted. Many loathed him, many loved him. He also changed foreign policy, then based on isolation. His sanctions on Japan triggered the attack on Pearl Harbor and Germany declared war on the United States four days later, in part to support its ally, Japan.

Roosevelt was allowed then to violate all norms of foreign policy by surging America into war and reinventing the federal government. And yet, America emerged from the Second World War a global superpower. Consider now the 1970s. The Vietnam War and matters of race tore the country apart.

The United States lost the war, and many said the US was a failing country. It suffered economically from inflation, along with freezing wages and prices, something without precedent. Major industries in the US were under severe competition and pressure from imports. Added to this, the Arab oil embargo wreaked economic havoc in the country.

Then in 1981, Ronald Reagan came to power, violated all prior norms by decreasing taxes on the wealthy, which although held in contempt by his detractors, made possible the surge of investments in computer technology. Both in the 1930s and 1970s, the US seemed to be having a nervous breakdown. It was reinventing itself. The same is happening now in Trump's America.

Ever since 1945, the United States has been seen as the guarantor of security in the free world, a role that was accepted out of necessity, not desire. As a result, the US military has spent decades confronting the Soviet Union, Yet, with Russia's weak performance in Ukraine (after four years Russia is unable to defeat and occupy a country a fraction of its size with a much smaller military), it has became clear that Russia is no longer the threat to Europe it once was.

Additionally, given the EU's GDP is slightly larger than China's, Europeans should now defend themselves without relying on the United States. With the UK outside of the EU, it remains a critical ally to the US, based on its location in the Atlantic and its history of collaboration. It also willingly carries its own load, which is not the case with all European countries.

The US entered one of its periodic eras of destruction of norms and creating new realities with the election of Trump, held in bitter contempt by many Americans, as were Roosevelt and Richard Nixon. Many norms have been violated, along with the idea that the US has an obligation to the world. He is reshaping American foreign policy for the modern era.

The US has spent two World Wars and the Cold War entangled with the eastern hemisphere at great cost and risk. It seeks to disengage from the eastern hemisphere and focus on the west. Iran is a exception, because it was developing a nuclear capability as well as giving shelter to the remnants of al-Qaeda, supporting Hezbollah and Hamas with similar terrorist ideologies. This raised in American minds the threat of another 9/11, but this time with nuclear weaponry..

The 90-mile gap with Cuba is the sea route of almost half of US imports and exports, and a closure of the straits would be devastating. Moreover, Cuba has remained a fundamental security concern, with a profoundly anti-American regime 90 miles from Florida. Dealing with Cuba is fundamental if America's is to reduce US vulnerability





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump US Politics American Reinvention Foreign Policy Historical Comparison

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Melania Trump Joins Birthday Celebrations for Donald Trump at UFC Freedom 250 EventThe First Lady attended the UFC Freedom 250 event, which also served as a birthday celebration for President Donald Trump's 80th birthday. The event transformed the South Lawn into a sporting arena, featuring a performance by Zac Brown Band and a jet flyover. Melania Trump wore an all-black ensemble and was photographed with the President and other family members.

Read more »

Danny Miller's Year of Reinvention: From Body-Shaming to Sobriety and Self-CareEmmerdale actor Danny Miller details his transformative year, marked by achieving one year of sobriety, significant weight loss, and a shifted focus on self-care after facing online fat-shaming. He explains how prioritizing his health made him a better husband and father.

Read more »

Kai Trump's Birthday Tribute to Donald Trump Amid NBA Finals Video Editing ControversyKai Trump celebrated her grandfather Donald Trump's 80th birthday with an Instagram carousel of throwback and recent photos, showcasing their close relationship. The tribute came days after she attended an NBA Finals game with the former president where crowd boos were audible, but her subsequent social media post of the event omitted the negative audio, sparking debate over editorial practices.

Read more »

Household Voting: The Fringe Idea Gaining Traction in Trump's AmericaAn examination of how household voting, a concept that would give only one vote per household and effectively disenfranchise women, is being promoted by Christian nationalists and Trump administration figures, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, signaling a shift in mainstream conservative discourse.

Read more »