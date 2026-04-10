Trump's Approval Rating Dips Amid Iran Conflict Concerns and Economic Woes

A new poll reveals a drop in Donald Trump's approval rating, with voters citing concerns over the Iran conflict, rising gas prices, inflation, and the cost of living as primary reasons for their disapproval. The survey shows the former president's second-lowest approval rating during his second term, underscoring the impact of both economic and foreign policy challenges on public opinion.

A recent poll conducted by the Daily Mail and JL Partners reveals a dip in former President Donald Trump 's approval rating , signaling ongoing voter concerns. The survey, which polled over 1,000 registered voters on Wednesday, indicates that Trump's approval now stands at 43 percent, a decrease from the 46 percent recorded in late March. The margin of error is 3.1 percent. This marks the second-lowest approval rating during his second term.

The drop in approval is primarily fueled by voter anxieties regarding inflation, the cost of living, and, significantly, Trump's handling of the Iran conflict, which has prompted a two-week ceasefire following Trump's earlier threat to 'annihilate' Iran. This latest poll data underscores the volatility of public opinion and the impact of pressing national and international issues on presidential approval. Trump's actions in Iran are a significant source of voter disapproval. 36 percent of those who disapprove cited the Middle East as a primary reason, up from 28 percent in mid-March. Concerns over his manner and approach to governing and his immigration agenda also contribute to the decline in support. This is against the backdrop of a two-week ceasefire announced by Trump, following his earlier threat of a devastating bombing campaign targeting Iran's infrastructure, after previously threatening to destroy Iran's civilization. These developments reflect a complex interplay of economic pressures, international relations, and domestic policy considerations influencing the electorate's perception of the former president. \The primary driver of Trump's low approval rating is his handling of the Middle East, particularly the war with Iran, with 36 percent of those who disapprove citing it as a major factor. The economic consequences of the conflict, specifically rising gas prices, are also impacting voter sentiment. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has surged to $4.17, a substantial increase from $2.98 at the beginning of the conflict. This increase puts a strain on voters who are already feeling the pinch of inflation and the rising cost of living, with 43 percent citing these as their main source of disapproval. These economic concerns, coupled with the ongoing conflict, have created a challenging environment for Trump. Despite the overall decline, Trump still retains strong support within his base. 79 percent of registered Republicans indicated their approval, while only 30 percent of independents and 12 percent of Democrats show their approval. \The recent poll also highlights divisions within the electorate. While Trump maintains considerable support among Republicans, his standing among independents and Democrats remains weak. The poll reveals that 57 percent of voters disapprove of Trump, with a substantial 41 percent expressing strong disapproval. Furthermore, the survey comes at a time of recent shifts within Trump's administration, including the firing of two prominent Cabinet members. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was removed from her post, and ex-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was also ousted from the Cabinet weeks before that. These personnel changes, coupled with the ongoing economic pressures and international concerns, paint a complex picture of Trump's current standing and the challenges he faces. The poll data provides a snapshot of public opinion, influenced by these significant national and international issues that will likely shape the political landscape. The survey highlights the importance of economic stability and responsible foreign policy in garnering and maintaining public support





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