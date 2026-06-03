The US mid-term elections have brought a surprise twist in Texas, where Donald Trump's endorsement of Attorney General Ken Paxton has shaken up the Republican majority in the Senate.

The US mid-term elections have brought a surprise twist in Texas, where Donald Trump 's endorsement of Attorney General Ken Paxton has shaken up the Republican majority in the Senate.

Paxton, a right-winger with a history of scandals, has been accused of securities fraud and abuse of power, but has managed to retain his office through loyal support from Trump. His wife, a member of the Texas Senate, has also filed for divorce on biblical grounds, accusing Paxton of adultery.

Despite these controversies, Paxton has been given a new lease on life by Trump's endorsement, and is now facing off against James Talarico, a 37-year-old Democratic Party wunderkind who is hoping to turn Texas into a competitive, battleground state. Talarico, a former high school teacher and seminary student, has been a passionate advocate for abortion rights, gun control, and increased funding for education, and is seen as a strong candidate to win the seat.

However, Paxton is using every trick in the book to discredit Talarico, including amplifying false claims about his personal life and warning voters that a win by the Democrat could be devastating to the Texas tradition of barbecue. As the election heats up, it remains to be seen whether Paxton's loyalty to Trump will be enough to win the day, or whether Talarico's progressive policies will resonate with voters in Texas.

The outcome could have significant implications for the future of the Senate, and for the Republican Party's chances of retaining control in the mid-terms. With the stakes high and the rhetoric heated, one thing is certain: the battle for Texas is on, and it's going to be a wild ride





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Donald Trump Ken Paxton Texas Senate James Talarico US Mid-Term Elections

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