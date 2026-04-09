Trump's Inner Circle Skeptical of Iran War Despite Israeli Push, Claims Report

A New York Times report alleges that Donald Trump's decision to launch Operation Epic Fury against Iran was driven by a secret briefing from Israel, despite reservations from his advisors.

It has been alleged that almost everyone in Donald Trump 's inner circle believed an Iran war was a poor idea, despite a secret White House briefing by Israel that persuaded him to initiate Operation Epic Fury. The New York Times reports that Benjamin Netanyahu was invited to present his case for war in the Situation Room, a setting rarely utilized for in-person briefings with foreign leaders.

Netanyahu's presentation, which took place on February 11, was an hour-long and detailed account of Iran's vulnerabilities and the opportune moment for regime change. The Israeli delegation painted a picture of a swift and decisive victory, arguing that Iran's missile capabilities could be eliminated within weeks. They assured that the Strait of Hormuz would remain accessible, and retaliation against American targets would be minimal. Moreover, the Mossad, Israel's intelligence service, would supposedly assist in igniting an internal uprising to complete the regime change. Netanyahu even presented a video montage showcasing potential future leaders of Iran following the regime's collapse, including Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the country's last shah. Trump seemed receptive to the idea and appeared to support it. \Within hours of Netanyahu's presentation, US intelligence agencies commenced an urgent evaluation of the claims. The subsequent day, another Situation Room session delivered a stark verdict. While analysts agreed that certain military objectives, such as targeting Iran's leadership and degrading its regional threat capabilities, were achievable, they dismissed the broader vision of regime change. The idea of a popular uprising replacing the Islamic government with a secular alternative was considered unrealistic. CIA director John Ratcliffe summarized the assessment with the single word, 'Farcical.' Trump, however, chose to focus on military action against Iran's leadership and infrastructure, downplaying the issue of regime change, stating it would be 'their problem.' Vice President JD Vance was the only consistent and forceful opponent of the push towards conflict within Trump's inner circle. Vance, whose political identity was built on resisting foreign military interventions, cautioned colleagues about the potential for a war with Iran to escalate into a catastrophe, destabilize the region, cause massive casualties, and fracture Trump's political base. He also emphasized practical concerns, including dwindling US munitions, the unpredictable nature of Iran's response, and the possibility of Tehran closing off the Strait of Hormuz, causing global energy prices to surge. While initially against any strikes, Vance eventually advocated for limited military options and, if necessary, overwhelming force for a quick resolution.\At the final meeting on February 26, Vance made his position very clear, expressing to Trump his opposition to initiating conflict but also his willingness to support his decision. Others in the room also had doubts, though they seldom voiced direct opposition. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was among the most hawkish voices, suggesting that action against Iran was inevitable. Rubio, the Secretary of State, favored ongoing economic pressure over war but didn't outright challenge the President. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had political concerns, especially with the looming midterm elections, yet she chose not to express them in a group setting. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine consistently highlighted the dangers, like depleted weapons stockpiles, the possibility of the Strait of Hormuz being shut, and the unpredictability of Iran's retaliation. However, his careful insistence that he wouldn't advise the President on the decision meant his warnings often lacked force, making it seem he presented all sides without taking a clear position, leaving Trump free to interpret the advice as he saw fit. This narrative portrays a president swayed by a foreign leader's pitch for war, largely disregarding the reservations of his own advisors and intelligence agencies, raising serious questions about the decision-making process that led to Operation Epic Fury





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