Trump's Inner Circle Skeptical of Iran War: How Israeli Briefing Swayed Decision

Details how Donald Trump was allegedly persuaded to launch Operation Epic Fury against Iran, despite widespread skepticism among his advisors. The report highlights the influence of a secret Israeli briefing, internal debates, and conflicting viewpoints within the administration leading up to the decision. It includes the role of Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation, the differing assessments of US intelligence agencies, and the positions of key figures like Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

It is alleged that almost everyone in Donald Trump 's inner circle believed that initiating a war with Iran was a bad idea, following a secret White House briefing by Israel that persuaded him to launch Operation Epic Fury . The New York Times reports that Benjamin Netanyahu was invited to make his case for war in the Situation Room, a venue rarely used for in-person briefings with foreign leaders. On February 11, the Israel i Prime Minister presented a detailed, hour-long presentation to Trump.

His central argument was clear: Iran was vulnerable, and the time was right for regime change. The Israeli delegation projected a vision of swift and decisive victory, arguing that Iran's missile capabilities could be dismantled within weeks. They assured that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open and that retaliation against American targets would be minimal. Furthermore, behind the scenes, Israel's intelligence service, Mossad, could assist in sparking an internal uprising to complete the objective. Netanyahu even presented a video montage showcasing potential future leaders of Iran, should the regime collapse, including Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the country's last shah. Trump's initial reaction was positive, and he seemed receptive to the idea. The briefing served as a crucial turning point, setting the stage for what would become a contentious decision within the administration.\Following Netanyahu's presentation, US intelligence agencies swiftly began assessing the claims. A day later, their verdict was delivered in another Situation Room session, and it was decidedly negative. While analysts agreed that certain military objectives, such as targeting Iran's leadership and degrading its regional threat capabilities, were achievable, they dismissed the broader vision of regime change. The notion of a popular uprising replacing the Islamic government with a secular alternative was deemed unrealistic, with CIA director John Ratcliffe summing it up with the single word farcical. Trump listened to the assessment but did not let it shape his views. Regime change, he said, would be their problem, and his primary focus remained on military action targeting Iran's leadership and infrastructure. Within Trump's inner circle, Vice President JD Vance was the most consistent and forceful opponent of the push toward conflict. Vance, whose political identity was built on resisting foreign military interventions, warned colleagues that a war with Iran could escalate into catastrophe, destabilizing the entire region, causing massive casualties, and fracturing Trump's political base, particularly among voters who had supported his promise to avoid new wars. He also raised practical concerns, including the dwindling supply of US munitions and the unpredictability of Iran's response, including the possibility of Tehran choking off the Strait of Hormuz, thus sending global energy prices soaring. While initially against any strikes, Vance later shifted to advocating for more limited options and, failing that, overwhelming force to ensure a rapid end to hostilities. At a final meeting on February 26, he explicitly expressed to Trump that he believed starting the conflict was a bad idea, but that he would support his decision. This divided stance highlighted the deep divisions and conflicting perspectives within the administration.\Several key figures held varying positions during the deliberations. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth emerged as one of the most hawkish voices, arguing that action against Iran was inevitable and that it should be taken immediately. Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, adopted a more cautious approach, favoring continued economic pressure over war, yet stopped short of directly challenging the President. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles harboured concerns about the political risks, especially with the impending midterm elections, but chose not to voice them in a group setting. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, repeatedly highlighted the dangers of the proposed operation, such as depleted weapons stockpiles, the risk of the Strait of Hormuz being shut down, and the unpredictability of Iran's retaliation. However, his insistence that it was not his role to advise the President on his decision meant his warnings often lacked influence. To some observers, he appeared to be presenting all sides of the issue without taking a clear stance, allowing Trump to interpret the advice as he saw fit. The lack of unified opposition and the presence of differing opinions, coupled with the influence of the Israeli briefing, ultimately shaped the President's decision, illustrating the complex dynamics and competing interests at play within the administration during this crucial period





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