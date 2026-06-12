Trump's Record Health Checkup: 22 Specialists Consulted, Reassurance and Concerns

President Donald Trump saw a record 22 specialist doctors during his latest health exam at Walter Reed, sparking discussion about his health. While his physician declared him in excellent health, public concerns persist over swelling in his legs, bruising on his hands, and occasional dozing off in public. The White House attributes these to common conditions and medication side effects.

President Donald Trump consulted a record 22 specialist doctors during his most recent health checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to a memo from his personal physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbarella, dated May 29.

This surpasses the previous record held by President Joe Biden, who reportedly saw 20 doctors in his February 2024 exam, though it was unclear how many were specialists. Trump's own prior checkup in April 2025 involved only 14 doctors, marking a significant increase. Historical comparisons show that President George H.W. Bush consulted five specialists in 1989, and his son George W. Bush saw 12 in 2001.

The memo declared Trump in excellent health, with strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. However, the number of specialists has raised eyebrows, given that the President is 79 years old and the oldest person ever elected to the presidency, surpassing Biden by five months





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Donald Trump Health Checkup Walter Reed Specialists President's Health

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