Trump's Royal Fascination: A Visit to the Oval Office

A behind-the-scenes account of a meeting between author Robert Hardman and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, revealing the President's continued interest in the British Royal Family and his reflections on Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles' recent state visit.

I found myself contemplating a potential 'Zelensky moment' as I stood in the Oval Office , presenting President Donald Trump with a copy of my new biography, 'Elizabeth II'.

The atmosphere was thick with anticipation as the President began to scan the index, seemingly searching for mentions of himself. A profound silence descended upon the room. He paused at a section detailing the late Queen's composure under pressure, noting her survival of a public shooting – a shared experience with himself, King Charles, Ronald Reagan, and Pope John Paul II, particularly poignant after the recent assassination attempt. He acknowledged the passage with a simple 'that's nice' and continued browsing.

He chuckled upon discovering a chapter highlighting his status as Elizabeth II's final state visitor in 2019, joking about hoping he hadn't caused offense. I relayed that she had found him 'charming, tall, tanned, big, courteous, mid-century' and 'amusing', to which he quipped he'd had both better and worse encounters. The President, clearly energized by the success of King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit, inquired if the British team was pleased with the trip's outcome.

He spoke warmly of the King and Princess and Prince of Wales, while offering a less complimentary assessment of the Sussexes. My presence was, I understood, a direct result of the President's affection for the Royal Family – the reason for my initial interview at Mar-a-Lago and the subsequent invitation to the Oval Office. The appointment had been disrupted by the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, but was unexpectedly reinstated as I prepared to leave Washington.

The West Wing exuded an air of calm efficiency, with notable figures passing through. The walls were adorned with historical artwork, including a gift from Winston Churchill depicting a naval battle with Britain. I was given a tour of the Cabinet Room and the Roosevelt conference room, each featuring a uniquely taller chair.

Finally, I was ushered into the Oval Office, where the President greeted me with mock exasperation, feigning a need for 'another book on the Queen'. He gestured towards the Resolute Desk, a gift from Queen Victoria, the symbolic heart of Western power. He was remarkably alert and engaging, despite a demanding day. The encounter underscored the President's enduring fascination with the Royal Family and his willingness to engage with narratives surrounding them.

The entire experience felt surprisingly intimate, even more so than a visit to 10 Downing Street. The visit was a testament to the unique relationship between the US and the UK, and the enduring appeal of the British monarchy





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