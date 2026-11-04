The former president's decision to strike Iran in 2024 has triggered a global fuel crisis, plunged the GOP into turmoil ahead of midterms, and exposed deep divisions with allies. Subsequent sanctions pushes and congressional investigations threaten to curtail his remaining authority.

Donald Trump's return to the White House in 2024 was greeted by cautious hope. However, the decision announced on 15 March to launch a military strike against Iran ian forces in the Strait of Hormuz has plunged the world into a sudden fuel shortage and left the Republican Party in a state of crisis ahead of the June 2024 midterm elections.

Strategic Gamble Backfires on Global Energy Supply

According to the International Energy Agency, the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian proxy forces following the US attack has halted over 29,000 barrels per day of oil traffic. This interruption has pushed Brent crude prices to the highest level in six months, according to Bloomberg data released on 20 March. The spike has forced oil-importing nations to seek alternative suppliers and has accelerated renewable‑energy investment, altering the long‑term profile of global energy markets.

Also read European Gas Prices Fall 2% as Traders Wait on Trump’s Next Move in Iran

Donald Trump Faces Congressional Redirection

In the aftermath of the strike, Democrats gained control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate on 31 January. The new majority swiftly formed a 12‑member committee to investigate the president's conduct, with subpoenas targeted at Donald Jr., Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner. The inquiries focus on family cryptocurrency transactions, the White House ballroom renovations, and the 2023 Qatari jet charter used as Air Force One.

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Allied Relations Erode and Economic Sanctions Intensify

Trump's policy toward Ukraine has fluctuated since early 2023. After declaring Ukrainian garrison support "ineffective" during a 12 December interview, he announced a 5 June 2024 congressional bill limiting Ukrainian access to missile‑grade satellite technology. The same month, an executive order was signed to import 5 million tons of Russian diesel from the U.S. despite an existing domestic sanction regime. These moves sparked widespread criticism from NATO partners and prompted the U.S. Treasury to impose new sanctions on a Moscow‑based oil trader on 19 June.

Q&A: What Is the Likely Outcome for Trump's Presidency?

With a Democrat‑led Congress, Trump's ability to amend or veto legislation is severely constrained. Analysts predict that the president will face multiple impeachment proceedings over false claims on his social media platforms - a trend that has eroded public trust since his 9‑Feb 2024 tweet about a NASA rocket launch. The combination of fiscal uncertainty, potential impeachment, and an expanded congressional oversight body suggests that Trump's remaining tenure will be dominated by controversy and constrained policy action.