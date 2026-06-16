US Vice-President JD Vance has hinted that a deal to end the war with Iran may be released before Friday, while President Donald Trump has been schooled by New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, in the World Cup. Meanwhile, a party councillor has warned that plans for a crackdown on houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) could backfire by squeezing housing supply. In Manchester, the average asking price for a home has increased at nine times the rate of a property in London over the past decade.

plans for a crackdown on houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) as an anti-asylum move could backfire by squeezing housing supply , a party councillor has warned.

Reform MP Lee Anderson has said HMO landlords were buying up cheap terraced houses and filling our streets full of wrong uns. Trump is scoring World Cup own goals while his rival plays blinder. President Donald Trump looks on during a bilateral meeting with France's President on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, central-eastern France, Monday. June 15, 2026.

It's not always clear where Donald Trump's allegiances lie in sport. He flits between individuals and teams, but is consistent in attaching himself to a winner. It's why he suddenly showed up at the New York Knicks last week as they were riding high in the NBA basketball finals; praised Serena Williams when she was at the peak of her powers; and courted Mike Tyson when he was heavyweight champion.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the Fifa Arena inauguration at Central Park. The Mayor has been able to unite the city during the World Cup. Trump has been in the public eye for decades, but so far this tournament, he's been schooled by New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani has done prominent interviews, rolled out $26 meal deals at hundreds of New York restaurants, and announced a thousand $50 tickets for New Yorkers, including round-trip bus journeys to the stadium. He's also actually attended a game - Brazil's 1-1 draw with Morocco - while Trump has been notably absent. And he's hosting a weather and traffic TV update on World Cup matchdays.

Stadiums aren't full, neither are hotels, and in swathes of the US the World Cup buzz is more of a distant hum. Fans, journalists and officials are among those who have been turned away at the door. Somali international referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan waves to supporters while draped in the Somali flag as he is welcomed ahead of a solidarity football match after returning to Somalia in Mogadishu on June 10, 2026.

Somali referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States for the World Cup, returned to a hero's welcome in Mogadishu and vowed to take part in the next tournament in 2030. Artan's rejection has sparked outrage at home. Artan, who in 2025 was named men's referee of the year by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), was barred from entering the US on Saturday after arriving at Miami International Airport.

Donald Trump may release a deal to end the US war with Iran sooner than Friday, the US Vice-President JD Vance stated in a Fox News interview. The President has said the agreement is already signed, and includes re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz. JD Vance described the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the US and Iran as a very general document of about a page and a half.

Manchester has been identified as Britain's top hotspot for growth in average asking prices over the past decade. of property wealth enjoyed by many homeowners in Manchester. However, it could also push homeownership further out of reach for some people trying to get a first foothold on the property ladder in the vibrant Northern city.

Over the past 10 years, the average asking price for a home in Manchester has increased at nine times the rate of a property in London. Rightmove found that the asking price in Manchester surged by 63 per cent over the decade, compared with a 7 per cent uptick in the capital. The average asking price for a home in Manchester is £261,891 according to Rightmove - about £100,000 higher than it was 10 years ago, when it was £160,422





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