Trump Says Iran Agrees Not to Have Nuclear Weapon, US and Iran Signalled Progress Towards Agreement

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon, as he revealed he will meet with Iran's Ayatollah at some point. Trump also acknowledged having a harsh exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that he was not happy with Israel's fighting with Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon , as he revealed he will meet with Iran 's Ayatollah at some point.

Speaking in an interview, Trump said Iran's leader was involved in peace talks with the US, adding that the Iran situation is rapidly evolving and will be very good. Trump also acknowledged having a harsh exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that he was not happy with Israel's fighting with Lebanon. The US President said that the US does not need boots on the ground now.

Trump also revealed that Iran has agreed to not have a nuclear weapon, but Tehran could still change its mind. The US military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz, and flights at Kuwait International Airport were suspended after an Iranian drone and missile attack damaged airport facilities and diplomatic missions. The civil aviation authority said Kuwait Airways was resuming flights from Terminal 4, after evaluating damage and taking safety measures.

Bahrain's army said it had intercepted three missiles and several drones, as Iran said it had attacked the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in the country, as well as an airbase and helicopters in another regional state. The US military said two Iranian missiles aimed at Kuwait fell short or broke up in flight, while several ballistic missiles failed to strike their targets in the region.

The military adviser to Iran's supreme leader warned of more missile and drone strikes should the US renew its attacks on Iran. Iran's Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Tehran's negotiators have stopped communicating with ceasefire mediators, as tensions flared in Israel's separate but related fight against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

A regional official involved in the mediation told AP that Iran had not communicated at all on Tuesday after saying that a ceasefire needed to be enforced in Lebanon for negotiations to continue. Trump dismissed the claims on Truth Social, writing that the reports were false and erroneous.

The US and Iran signalled progress towards a tentative initial agreement to halt the war and reopen the strait, but the two sides have yet to sign off on the deal, which would leave more complex negotiations for later. Rezaei warned that any aggression would be met with a barrage of missiles and drones. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said repeated attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain required a firm, unified and cohesive Gulf response.

The aggression does not target one country alone, but all of us, he wrote on X





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