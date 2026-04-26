Trump Says Iran Made Offer After He Canceled Pakistan Trip

President Trump announced that Iran presented a proposal to the US following his decision to halt a diplomatic trip to Pakistan, while also highlighting internal strife within the Iranian government and ongoing disagreements over negotiation terms.

President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that Iran submitted a proposal to the United States shortly after he called off a planned trip to Pakistan for his special envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, intended to resume peace negotiations.

Trump stated that the initial offer from Tehran was insufficient, describing the document as 'not enough' and 'should have been better.

' He noted that a revised offer, 'much better,' arrived within ten minutes of his cancellation. This development follows a period of stalled diplomacy and heightened tensions between the two nations. Trump also reiterated his assessment of significant internal conflict within the Iranian government, suggesting a power struggle among its leaders and stating his willingness to engage with whoever ultimately holds authority.

The cancellation of the envoys' trip occurred after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi concluded meetings in Islamabad with Pakistani officials, including Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, without a direct encounter with the US delegation. Iranian officials had previously expressed reluctance to engage in further face-to-face talks, citing Washington’s continued insistence on what they deem 'maximalist' demands. They also firmly rejected any requirement to surrender their enriched uranium.

Iran has questioned the trustworthiness of the US following previous negotiations that ultimately led to attacks by the US and Israel. Trump initially announced his decision on Truth Social, citing wasted time and travel, internal disarray within Iran’s leadership, and the US’s advantageous position in negotiations.

The situation is further complicated by an open-ended ceasefire that has temporarily halted most fighting in Iran, but the economic consequences are mounting due to disruptions in global trade, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan had been actively attempting to facilitate renewed dialogue between the US and Iran, and had been placed in near-lockdown in anticipation of the talks.

The White House had announced the deployment of Witkoff and Kushner to Islamabad to 'hear the Iranians out,' with Vice President JD Vance placed on standby for potential involvement. However, Iranian officials maintained that any communication would be indirect, with Pakistani officials serving as intermediaries.

The lack of direct engagement and the conflicting statements from both sides underscore the challenges in reviving meaningful negotiations between the US and Iran, despite ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and find a path towards a peaceful resolution





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