Trump says US pilots are fine after helicopter crash near Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has spoken to the press about the helicopter crash near the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the two pilots are fine. The incident occurred a day after Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other following an appeal from Trump.

US President Donald Trump has spoken to the press about the helicopter crash near the Strait of Hormuz, stating that the two pilots are fine.

The incident occurred a day after Iran and Israel said they had halted attacks on each other following an appeal from Trump. The White House, US Department of State, and the US Central Command have not commented on the matter. Trump has also hinted at an imminent deal with Tehran to end their three-month-old war, but none has yet eventuated. The resumption of the tenuous ceasefire comes as Washington tries to reach an agreement with Tehran.

Trump told reporters he could have an idea for an Iran deal within a few days, without elaborating. The Republican president is struggling with record low approval ratings ahead of November midterm elections. Iran had fired missiles towards Israeli territory late on Sunday, calling the strikes retaliation for attacks on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia on the outskirts of Beirut. Israel then hit Iranian air defence systems and a petrochemical plant that it said was used to produce ballistic missiles.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it retaliated with a strike aimed at a similar Israeli plant in the city of Haifa. US and Israeli officials said Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday. Trump warned Netanyahu that if the Israeli leader went back to war with Iran, he might find himself fighting alone. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran was exchanging messages with Washington in an atmosphere of extreme suspicion.

Tehran has long said any peace deal with the US depends in part on an end to fighting in Lebanon, which Israel invaded in March in pursuit of Hezbollah fighters who had fired across the border. Israel has never halted its Lebanon campaign, which has killed thousands of people, saying the conflict should be treated separately from any US-Iranian ceasefire. Hezbollah has also continued its attacks.

Tehran has continued to block most shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war carried a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Washington has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports. Trump has said any peace deal must ensure Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. Iran's demands include the lifting of international sanctions, the release of billions of dollars in frozen assets and recognition of its control of the strait





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