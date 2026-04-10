Trump Shares Graphic Video of Murder, Blames Biden Immigration Policies

Former President Donald Trump shared a graphic video of a woman's murder, committed by a Haitian immigrant, to criticize Biden's immigration policies. The man, who entered the US under Temporary Protected Status, is accused of killing the woman with a hammer in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump has drawn widespread criticism after sharing a graphic video depicting the brutal murder of a woman at a Florida gas station, while simultaneously using the tragedy to attack the Biden administration's immigration policies. The victim, identified as Easmin, a mother of two, was allegedly murdered by Rolbert Joachin, a Haitian native who was in the United States under Temporary Protected Status, which had since expired.

Joachin is accused of fatally beating Easmin with a hammer in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station in Fort Myers. The surveillance footage of the crime, shared by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, shows the horrific attack unfolding, with Joachin striking the victim repeatedly. Trump used the incident to claim that the Biden administration's policies allowed Joachin to remain in the country and called for stricter immigration enforcement. He went on to argue that the situation was a direct consequence of the Democratic Party's approach to border security and immigration, claiming they had turned the US into a dumping ground for criminals and the mentally unstable, and warned that if they were to regain power, they would immediately reopen the borders. \The incident began when Joachin, 40, was observed by witnesses smashing the windshield of a vehicle in the gas station's parking lot. The victim, who was working at the convenience store, then confronted Joachin, leading to the brutal assault. First responders found her unresponsive in a pool of blood, and she was later pronounced dead. Authorities launched a manhunt, during which Joachin was identified by multiple police officers who had prior interactions with him. He was eventually apprehended with the assistance of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. During questioning, Joachin allegedly confessed to the murder, stating that he went to the gas station specifically to kill the victim, and even wore the same clothes from the day before so that the victim would recognize him. He is now facing charges including murder without premeditation, criminal mischief and damage of property over $1,000, and is being held without bond pending arraignment. The Department of Homeland Security stated that Joachin had been ordered deported in 2022, but was granted Temporary Protected Status, which later expired. \Trump's response to the crime has been widely condemned for exploiting a tragedy for political gain and for its inflammatory rhetoric against immigrants and the Biden administration. Critics have pointed out that sharing such graphic footage could be traumatizing for viewers and that using the incident to justify broad generalizations about immigration is irresponsible. They have also raised concerns about the potential for his comments to incite hatred and xenophobia. The reactions from the public and political figures range from outrage to calls for a more nuanced discussion on immigration and its challenges. Many have expressed condolences to the victim's family, while also calling for a thoughtful examination of the issues involved, rather than simply using the horrific crime to score political points. The case has raised important questions regarding the effectiveness of current immigration policies, the importance of mental health support for immigrants, and the responsible use of social media in reporting on sensitive issues involving violence and crime. The judicial proceedings and investigation will likely shed more light on the circumstances that led to this tragedy and the existing flaws in immigration and law enforcement protocols





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