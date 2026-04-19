Trump Signs Executive Order Fast-Tracking Psychedelic Drug Research After Joe Rogan's Text Message

President Donald Trump has signed a landmark executive order to accelerate federal research into psychedelic drugs like ibogaine and LSD, reportedly prompted by a direct text message from podcast host Joe Rogan. The order aims to expedite regulatory review for breakthrough therapies, marking a significant shift in US drug policy and potentially opening new avenues for treating mental health conditions and addiction.

President Donald Trump has signed a significant executive order that will expedite the research into psychedelic drugs , a move reportedly influenced by a direct text message exchange with popular podcast host Joe Rogan . This rapid policy shift unfolded over a mere few days, culminating in a noteworthy, and at times uncomfortably staged, appearance in the Oval Office.

The directive specifically targets the acceleration of federal review processes for substances such as ibogaine and LSD, representing a substantial departure from previous US drug policy. Rogan described a brief but impactful communication with the president that quickly catalyzed a full-fledged policy initiative within the administration. Trump acknowledged Rogan's influence, stating that while Rogan holds more liberal views, he respects him and his friends. The president elaborated that Rogan presented him with information, which was subsequently thoroughly investigated by his team, resulting in a unified positive assessment. Rogan provided Trump with data on ibogaine, a potent psychedelic that has shown promise in treating post-traumatic stress disorder and opioid addiction among veterans. Rogan recounted Trump's immediate and enthusiastic response via text: Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let's do it. This swift reaction transformed a private interaction into a federal policy push, a process described by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz as an unimaginable task. Within a week, the administration moved from a casual exchange to federal policy, with Trump signing an executive order to accelerate research and regulatory review for certain psychedelic drugs, substances long held under strict federal classification. At the signing ceremony, President Trump emphasized the life-changing potential of these experimental treatments for individuals suffering from severe mental illness, depression, and particularly for veterans. While officials had been exploring ways to increase access to psychedelic therapies for some time, with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. prioritizing the issue and aides like Calley Means and Dr. Heidi Overton facilitating the effort, Rogan's direct involvement appears to have significantly accelerated the timeline and elevated the issue's prominence. The executive order mandates that the Food and Drug Administration prioritize the review of drugs designated as breakthrough therapies, promotes inter-agency data sharing, and creates a pathway for the rapid rescheduling of psychedelics upon approval. FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary indicated that the agency would issue national priority vouchers, enabling certain drugs to bypass typical approval timelines, moving from months to mere weeks. The interaction during the signing event, with Trump showing limited engagement with Rogan and Kennedy, highlighted a somewhat awkward dynamic. Trump reiterated his respect for Rogan, noting their differing political perspectives. Rogan was visibly present, though often partially obscured in the background of the crowded Oval Office. This represents a dramatic policy reversal for substances that are currently classified alongside highly restricted drugs like heroin under federal law. Trump stated the directive would significantly accelerate access to potentially groundbreaking treatments, expressing optimism about their impact if their purported benefits are realized. Ibogaine, a substance derived from a West African shrub and historically used in religious ceremonies, has garnered increasing attention from veterans' advocacy groups and some Republican lawmakers who believe it can offer solutions for PTSD, addiction, and depression. However, medical professionals have cautioned about the inherent risks, including cardiac complications and a lack of extensive clinical evidence, emphasizing the need for rigorous scientific investigation. As a Schedule I substance, ibogaine is currently considered to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Frederick Barrett of Johns Hopkins highlighted the significant challenges in studying ibogaine in the US due to its known cardiotoxicity, suggesting that expanded research facilitated by this executive order could be crucial in determining its safety and efficacy compared to other psychedelic therapies





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Psychedelic Drugs Executive Order Joe Rogan Trump Administration Mental Health Research

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