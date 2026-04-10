Trump Slams Conservative Media Allies Over Iran War Criticism

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on prominent conservative media figures, including Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, criticizing their opposition to his war with Iran. He labeled them 'low IQ' and 'troublemakers' in a lengthy social media post, highlighting their alleged missteps and controversies.

Donald Trump unleashed a lengthy critique, approximately 500 words in length, targeting some of his most prominent supporters in conservative media . This fiery address was prompted by their public disagreement with his decision to engage in a conflict with Iran , a military operation dubbed Operation Epic Fury. The targets of his criticism included Tucker Carlson , Candace Owens , Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones, individuals who had previously been vocal allies.

Trump did not mince words, labeling these former associates as having 'low IQs...stupid people' and describing them as 'NUTS JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS' in a Truth Social post published on Thursday. His ire was particularly directed at their stance on Iran, stating, 'I know why have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon - Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs.' He further elaborated, 'They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!' The dispute arose following the commencement of Operation Epic Fury, a military campaign that spurred the shift in allegiance from the targeted individuals. This group of right-wing commentators alleges that Trump was misled into the conflict due to pressure from Israel and that his actions represent a departure from his 'America First' campaign promises. This explosive outburst occurred amid growing scrutiny surrounding a two-week ceasefire agreement that Trump had negotiated with Iran. The situation underscores the volatile nature of political allegiances and the sharp divisions emerging within the conservative movement. The war itself has become a point of contention and the criticism levied by his former allies has clearly irked Trump, leading to this scathing assessment of their intelligence and motives.\The former President’s attack also involved the highlighting of some embarrassing controversies linked to each individual, using these as fodder for his criticism. For instance, he mocked Candace Owens for her claims regarding France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, accusing her of being a man. Trump wrote, referring to Owens, 'Crazy' Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit,' Trump wrote. 'Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it's not even close!' Trump continued by highlighting other incidents, including Alex Jones's promotion of conspiracy theories surrounding the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012. These theories had previously resulted in substantial defamation judgments against Jones, totaling around $1.5 billion, and awarded to the victims' families across multiple lawsuits. Trump wrote of Jones, 'Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax.' He also falsely claimed that Tucker Carlson had never completed college and suggested that Carlson had become a 'broken man' after being terminated from his position at Fox News: 'He's never been the same - perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!'. These pointed criticisms reveal the depths of the divide and the personal nature of the conflict, illustrating how deeply Trump took the change in perspective from these influential media figures. The personal nature of the attack shows the depth of the rift that's formed and the degree to which Trump feels betrayed by these individuals. Trump closed his tirade with the sweeping declaration that all four right-wing figures are 'losers' and do not reflect the principles and values of the MAGA movement. \He concluded his social media post by asserting that he could easily regain their support if he desired but chooses not to engage with them. Trump stated, 'As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don't return their calls because I'm too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go'nasty.' Furthering his assertion, he proclaimed, 'MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO.' The individuals targeted, including Carlson and Kelly, had actively campaigned for Trump during the 2024 election cycle, highlighting the abruptness of the rift. The former Fox News hosts, alongside Owens and Jones, hold significant influence, commanding some of the largest media audiences in the United States, thereby illustrating the substantial impact of this public feud. The swiftness with which the situation escalated and Trump's reaction show just how sensitive he is to criticism and how important maintaining control of his public image is to him. The shift in opinion among these figures signals a major fracture within the conservative media landscape, potentially reshaping the dynamics of political discourse and public perception. The dispute underscores the complexities of political alliances and the power of media personalities within the American political sphere, emphasizing the significance of these individuals and the narratives they shape





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