Trump Slams Conservative Media Figures Over Iran War Opposition

Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on prominent conservative media personalities, criticizing their opposition to his war with Iran and highlighting personal controversies.

Donald Trump unleashed a lengthy tirade, a near 500-word screed, against prominent figures in conservative media who have voiced opposition to his ongoing conflict with Iran. This dramatic outburst, shared via Truth Social, targets individuals who were once considered staunch allies, accusing them of intellectual deficiencies and harboring malicious intent.

The focus of Trump's ire appears to be their stance on the military action, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, and their perceived betrayal of his political agenda. This public rebuke marks a significant escalation in the already fraught relationship between Trump and a segment of the conservative media landscape.\The targets of Trump's attack include Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones, all of whom have, according to Trump, turned against his policies. He labeled them with harsh terms, including 'low IQ,' 'stupid people,' and 'NUTS JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS.' His post suggested that their opposition stemmed from a misguided belief that Iran, a nation he considers the foremost state sponsor of terror, should possess nuclear weapons. Trump attributed their stance to intellectual shortcomings, making it clear he believes their judgment is flawed. The former President did not hold back in his assessment of his former allies, delivering a scathing criticism that reveals the depth of the rift between them. Trump’s remarks highlight a shift in his political landscape, marking a divergence from the narrative, he once perpetuated.\Further fueling Trump's frustration is the emerging scrutiny surrounding the two-week ceasefire agreement he brokered with Iran. The conservative figures have asserted that Trump was misled into initiating the war, allegedly influenced by pressure from Israel, and that he abandoned his 'America First' campaign promises. Trump responded by highlighting specific incidents that he believed discredited the individuals in question. For example, he ridiculed Candace Owens for her claim that Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, is a man, and he also mocked Alex Jones for his conspiracy theories surrounding the Sandy Hook shooting, which resulted in substantial financial penalties. Trump's comments about Carlson included insinuations about his educational background and personal well-being, suggesting Carlson is a 'broken man.' Trump concluded his rant by declaring that these figures were 'losers' who did not represent the MAGA movement. Trump declared he could bring them back to his side if he wanted to, but they were no longer on his call list, because he was too busy with country and world affairs. The former president emphasized his claim that he, and only he, understands how to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.\Trump’s dramatic statements also revealed the state of his relationship with the right-wing media figures. This public denunciation marks a remarkable shift in the political landscape. Trump’s response to his former allies showcases a new level of aggression and division within the conservative movement. The former president's attack is also a window into the strategic choices he is making as he grapples with the complexities of foreign policy. The timing of the attack coincides with mounting scrutiny over his policy decisions, underscoring the political implications of his actions and their repercussions.\In his explosive tirade, Trump highlights some of the most embarrassing incidents tied to each of the right-wing influencers, including mocking Owens for claiming that France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, is a man. Trump also claimed Carlson never finished college, adding that he was a 'broken man' after being fired from Fox News. Trump then went after Jones over his notorious conspiracy theory that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was staged. Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones have turned on Trump over his war with Iran. The former Fox News hosts, as well as Owens and Jones, command some of the largest media audiences in the country. Trump's remarks underscore the fractured nature of the conservative movement and the intense personal battles that often define the political discourse





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