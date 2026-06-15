Trump Slams Israel's Beirut Strike as Iran Deal Hangs in the Balance

Former President Donald Trump criticized Israel's attack on Beirut, calling it unjustified amid delicate peace talks with Iran. The strike, a response to Hezbollah rocket fire, has complicated negotiations and drawn warnings from Iran about an 'imminent' response. Former President Barack Obama also voiced doubts about the potential agreement.

Former President Donald Trump expressed strong frustration over Israel 's military strike on Beirut , stating that the attack 'should not have happened' amid ongoing negotiations for a peace deal with Iran.

The Israeli military justified the strike as a response to Hezbollah launching three projectiles into northern Israel, calling it a blatant breach of the ceasefire. In a joint statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the IDF targeted Hezbollah terrorist sites in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of Beirut.

Trump, using his Truth Social platform, criticized the timing of the attack, noting it occurred on a day when the U.S. was close to finalizing a deal with Iran. He emphasized that the original provocation was minor, with no casualties, and should not derail the peace process. Trump claimed the strike delayed the Iran deal by only a few hours and conveyed his anger directly to Netanyahu in an expletive-filled remark, questioning the Israeli leader's judgment.

He remains optimistic that the agreement will be signed soon, promising it will permanently block Iran's nuclear capabilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama weighed in, expressing skepticism that any new deal would significantly improve upon the 2015 nuclear agreement that Trump abandoned. Obama argued for a pragmatic approach, suggesting a less-than-perfect deal might be preferable to war and criticized the use of military force over diplomacy.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council warned of an 'imminent' response, declaring Lebanon a core interest and vowing not to tolerate violations. The situation underscores the fragile interplay between regional conflicts and high-stakes diplomatic efforts





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