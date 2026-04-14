Trump Slams Meloni Over Iran, Pope Criticism, Marking Dramatic Shift in Relationship

Donald Trump launches a scathing attack on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, criticizing her stance on Iran and her criticism of his comments on the Pope, signaling a significant deterioration in their previously strong relationship. Trump accuses Meloni of not caring about Iran's potential nuclear weapons and of failing to support his foreign policy goals. Meloni's opposition to the war and Trump's comments on the Pope led to a significant change in the political climate.

Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following her criticism of his comments on the Pope and his stance on the war with Iran . The former US President expressed his disappointment in Meloni, stating he was 'shocked' by her response and had expected her to be more resolute in her support.

This marks a significant shift in their relationship, as Meloni had previously been a vocal supporter of Trump, even attending his inauguration in 2025. However, their alliance has strained due to Trump's strong advocacy for war with Iran and his public denouncements of Pope Leo XIV. Meloni strongly condemned Trump's attacks on the Pope, calling them 'unacceptable,' prompting Trump's immediate and harsh response.

Trump, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, stated he hadn't spoken with Meloni in a long time and that she was 'very different from what I thought.' He further accused her of disregarding the potential threat of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, claiming that if Iran had nuclear capabilities, it 'would blow up Italy in two minutes.' He also criticized her for not assisting in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. 'I'm shocked by her. I thought she had courage. I was wrong,' he said.

The White House and Meloni's office have declined to comment on the matter. Trump has also previously criticized Sir Keir Starmer and NATO for their lack of support for his war against Iran, but the clash with Meloni represents a far more dramatic turn, considering their historical closeness. Trump and Meloni shared a positive political relationship with Trump calling her a 'great leader' just last month.

Meloni is now facing a challenging situation as her close ties with Trump are causing political problems. The war in Iran has increased energy costs in Italy and has caused some Italians to hold negative views of the US leader. The Italian government has taken a firm stance on the war with Iran. Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has declared that Italy will not participate in the conflict. He also clarified that the US would only be able to use Italian bases after providing explicit details of their intended use and receiving authorization from the Italian government.

Meloni criticized the war as 'outside the scope of international law,' while still acknowledging the security threat that the Islamic Republic poses to regional security. Trump's recent actions, including posting an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus after his comments about the Pope, have drawn further condemnation. The Pope himself has stated his intention to continue speaking out against war.

Meloni's opposition to the war and Trump's comments on the Pope led to a significant change in the political climate. Meloni’s team has not yet released a public statement on the matter and it is unlikely that one will come soon. Italy is in a delicate situation regarding the war in Iran. The Italian government is trying to uphold its relations with the United States while also avoiding potential political and economic risks.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Giorgia Meloni Iran Pope Italy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Leo Defies Trump Amidst AI Image Controversy and US-Israeli War DisputesPope Leo responds to Donald Trump's attacks following the former president's controversial AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ. The escalating dispute centers on the US-Israeli war in Iran, with Trump criticizing the Pope's stance and the Pope reaffirming his commitment to peace and opposing war. The incident highlights the tensions between religious and political leaders, exacerbated by social media and differing views on international conflicts.

Read more »

Pope Leo Declares 'No Fear' of Trump Amidst Growing Dispute Over US-Israeli Actions in IranThe Pope responds to Trump's attacks, denouncing his recent actions, including an AI-generated image portraying himself as Jesus Christ. Their disagreement centers on US-Israeli involvement in Iran and broader issues of war and foreign policy.

Read more »

Trump told 'right and normal' for Pope Leo XIV to call for peaceDonald Trump has refused to apologise after launching an extraordinary attack on Pope Leo XIV, who says he will 'continue to speak out loudly against the war'

Read more »

Trump Defends Deleted Post Depicting Himself as a Doctor, Amid Blasphemy Accusations and Pope FeudFormer President Donald Trump is facing backlash after posting and subsequently deleting an AI-generated image of himself. The post, which sparked accusations of blasphemy, led to a public defense from Trump himself. This incident is compounded by a developing feud with Pope Leo, drawing criticism from religious leaders and creating tensions within Trump's inner circle.

Read more »

Trump Defends Jesus Image as Doctor, Feuds With Pope Amidst Blasphemy AccusationsDonald Trump faced criticism after posting an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ. He defended the post by claiming he thought it showed him as a doctor, while also engaging in a war of words with Pope Leo XIV over Iran and foreign policy. This caused outrage amongst many right-wing figures. The situation raised questions about religious sensitivity and political expression.

Read more »

Donald Trump calls Meloni 'unacceptable' and issues Iran nuclear warning ItalyDonald Trump has hit back at Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after she criticised his attacks on Pope Leo, calling her 'unacceptable' and warning that Iran's nuclear capability could 'blow up Italy in two minutes'

Read more »