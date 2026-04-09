Trump Slams NATO Over Iran Conflict, Hints at US Withdrawal

President Trump criticized NATO for its lack of support during the Iran conflict, suggesting a potential US departure from the alliance. Despite a temporary ceasefire, tensions remain high, with Iran making demands for a permanent peace agreement.

President Donald Trump sharply criticized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Wednesday, expressing his disappointment over the alliance's failure to provide assistance during the war in Iran . This criticism came after NATO member nations declined to send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply flows.

Trump made his feelings known through a post on his Truth Social media platform, stating that NATO 'WASNT THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM AND THEY WON'T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN'. This statement followed a message relayed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who indicated that NATO had been 'tested and failed'. The President's post also included a thinly veiled reference to Greenland, a territory he has previously expressed interest in acquiring. Trump's remarks came shortly after a scheduled meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, where discussions about the potential for the US to withdraw from the treaty organization were anticipated. However, Rutte adopted a more conciliatory approach, praising Trump for brokering a two-week ceasefire agreement in Iran. During an interview on CNN, Rutte acknowledged the ceasefire, stating that the world is safer today because of President Trump's leadership. \The situation involving the Strait of Hormuz and Iran remains tense. Trump's criticism of NATO highlights a growing frustration with the alliance's response to the conflict. Leavitt added that it was 'quite sad that NATO turned their backs on the American people over the course of the last six weeks, when it's the American people who have been funding their defense.' Discussions about a potential US withdrawal from NATO were also brought up. Leavitt further addressed concerns about the Strait of Hormuz, contradicting reports from Iran. While Iran had claimed that the strait was closed, Leavitt reported that there was an 'uptick of traffic' and the strait was not fully shut down. She added that there was a difference between what Iran said publicly versus privately. The semi-official Fars news agency reported that two tankers were allowed to pass through the strait, but later mentioned that passage had been suspended due to Israeli attacks on Lebanon. In a separate meeting, Rutte praised Trump for securing the ceasefire in Iran. In the meantime, Iran also issued threats, and Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, a critical artery routing crude from the Gulf to the Red Sea, came under drone attack at 1pm local time. Kuwait's air defenses intercepted 28 drones in sustained attacks targeting oil facilities, power plants and water desalination infrastructure from 8am Wednesday.\Following the events on Wednesday, American and Iranian authorities are preparing to meet in Islamabad on Saturday to negotiate a permanent end to the war. The ceasefire, brokered by Trump, has provided a temporary respite, but underlying tensions remain. The Iranian government publicly released a ten-point peace plan, which included demands for the US, such as accepting Tehran's control over the Strait, recognizing its right to uranium enrichment, lifting sanctions, providing compensation, and withdrawing troops from the region. The various incidents, combined with Trump's public criticism, underscore the complexities of the current geopolitical climate and the challenges faced in maintaining international stability. The US position on NATO is also under scrutiny, and further developments regarding troop withdrawal are expected after the meeting. The situation in the Middle East has had massive global implications and requires attention to all parties





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