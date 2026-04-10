Trump Slams The Wall Street Journal Over Iran Victory Claims, Attacks Critics

Donald Trump fired back at The Wall Street Journal following the newspaper's critique of his Iran policy, disputing their claims of a premature victory declaration and criticizing dissenting voices within conservative media. Trump defended his actions, warned Iran about actions regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and attacked prominent conservative media figures.

Donald Trump responded sharply to an opinion piece published by The Wall Street Journal , vehemently disputing their claims of a premature victory declaration regarding Iran . The former President took to Truth Social on Thursday to address the editorial board's assessment, which suggested that Tehran remained a threat and might retain enriched uranium. Trump's response was direct and critical, labeling the WSJ's editorial board as one of the worst and most inaccurate in the world.

He asserted that the situation represented a clear victory and that there was nothing premature about it, strongly defending his actions and policies related to Iran. He highlighted his efforts, stating that because of him, Iran would never possess a nuclear weapon and predicted a swift resumption of oil flow regardless of Iranian cooperation. Trump further added a stinging rebuke to the WSJ, claiming they would 'eat their words' as they consistently fail to admit when wrong.\In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump addressed another concern raised by the WSJ, specifically the potential for Iran to impose tolls on tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz. He issued a warning, stating that Iran should not charge fees and, if they were, to cease the practice immediately. He criticized Iran's handling of oil transit through the Strait, suggesting it was dishonorable and violated existing agreements. The former President's statements reflect a clear disagreement with the WSJ's analysis and a firm stance against any actions by Iran that could disrupt the flow of oil. The WSJ's editorial board had previously raised several points of contention, including concerns over Iran's ten-point plan, which Trump disputed the accuracy of, and the potential implications of Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz. They argued that any such control would represent a defeat for the United States and could embolden other nations, like China, to challenge freedom of navigation. The editorial board also criticized Trump's inconsistent rhetoric on the war, claiming it undermined support both domestically and internationally. They questioned his two-week cease-fire deadline and its seriousness, further highlighting the complexities of the situation. Trump's social media activity extended beyond his response to the WSJ. He engaged in a wider critique of conservative media figures who had opposed his actions related to Iran. He criticized several prominent right-wing pundits, including Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones, accusing them of being low IQ individuals and troublemakers. He attributed their opposition to a shared belief that Iran should possess a nuclear weapon. The former President's strong reaction suggests deeper internal divisions within the conservative movement regarding his Iran policy.\The context of Trump's statements includes scrutiny over his recently declared two-week ceasefire with Iran. The US is preparing to send representatives to Pakistan to negotiate with Iranian leaders, indicating ongoing diplomatic efforts. Trump's social media posts reveal a multi-faceted response to criticism. He is defending his Iran policy while simultaneously confronting dissenting voices within the conservative media landscape. The President's direct rebuttals to the WSJ, his warnings to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and his criticism of media figures underscore the complexities of the situation. His actions reflect a desire to control the narrative, maintain support, and solidify his position regarding Iran. The editorial board of WSJ criticized Trump's statements and actions, questioning his judgment and the potential consequences of his Iran policy. They underscored the need for consistent messaging and the importance of upholding fundamental US principles like freedom of navigation. The conflict between Trump's rhetoric and the WSJ's analysis underscores the deep-seated divisions and debates surrounding US foreign policy towards Iran and the broader Middle East. Trump's response suggests he remains determined to shape the narrative and maintain control over his policy decisions, while the WSJ continues to offer an alternative viewpoint and analysis





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