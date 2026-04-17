Trump Slams 'Useless' NATO as Strait of Hormuz Reopens; US Blockade on Iran Remains

Donald Trump launches a scathing attack on NATO, calling it 'useless' as the Strait of Hormuz reopens following a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. While commercial vessels are now permitted passage, the US naval blockade on Iran remains in effect until a deal is reached, as negotiations over frozen funds and uranium stockpiles intensify.

In a swift and forceful response to evolving international events, Donald Trump has leveraged the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to launch a sharp critique of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ( NATO ), branding the alliance as 'useless.' Following a call from NATO requesting assistance, Trump reportedly advised the organization to 'stay away,' suggesting their primary interest was in exploiting the situation for their own gain by loading their ships with oil.

This outspoken commentary comes amidst growing speculation that Trump may be considering withdrawing the United States from NATO, a sentiment fueled by the alliance's perceived reluctance to support his blockade of the vital oil chokepoint.

The Iranian regime officially declared the Strait of Hormuz 'completely open' for all commercial vessels, a move that followed a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, announced this development on social media, stating that the passage was declared open for the remainder of the ceasefire, aligning with an announcement by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization.

This declaration had an immediate and significant impact on global oil markets, with crude prices plummeting by 10 percent within minutes to $82 per barrel, highlighting the strait's critical role in supplying approximately one-fifth of the world's oil.

Despite the reopening for general commerce, Trump clarified that the US naval blockade would remain 'in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only,' until a comprehensive deal is finalized. He expressed optimism that this process would be swift, as most key points have already been negotiated.

Trump hailed the development as a major stride towards peace with Iran, noting that the reopening of the Strait was contingent on a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Tehran-backed Hezbollah has been active. This stands in contrast to previous Iranian insistence that a full reopening was tied to Israeli agreement on a ceasefire.

Earlier, on Thursday, Trump had announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, following discussions with Benjamin Netanyahu.

The naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz was initiated after peace talks with Iran collapsed, with Iran having previously halted most commercial transport through the passageway by deploying explosive boats, drones, and mines.

Recent negotiations between the US and Iran have reportedly progressed, with Washington considering a proposal to release approximately $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Iran surrendering its stockpile of enriched uranium. However, Trump has vehemently denied any monetary exchange, stating, 'No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form.' He also emphasized that the current peace agreement would not be dependent on Lebanon, though the US would separately address the Hezbollah situation.

Trump declared that Israeli airstrikes against Lebanon would cease, stating unequivocally, 'Enough is enough!!!' He had previously indicated that US and Iranian negotiators were likely to meet for a second round of talks before the expiration of the current two-week ceasefire.

A source close to the mediation efforts suggested these talks would take place in Islamabad on Sunday.

Trump also informed reporters that Iran had agreed to hand over highly enriched uranium, which he claimed was hidden following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last year. While Iran has not officially confirmed this specific concession, US-Iran peace talks have evidently benefited from Pakistan's role as an intermediary.

Trump referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Iran' in his social media posts. He reiterated his commitment to ending Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

The Trump administration's primary objective remains preventing Iran from accessing its underground nuclear stockpiles, particularly the estimated 450kg of 60 percent enriched uranium





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