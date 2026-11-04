Trump Stays Isolated in White House Residence During Historic Blue Wave Election Defeat

President Trump remained upstairs in the White House residence during the Tuesday evening election results, leaving staff to face a historic Democratic sweep and internal blame game.

President Donald Trump did not descend from his private quarters on the second floor of the White House during the critical hours of the Tuesday evening midterm elections. While cabinet members, political advisers, and staunch MAGA allies gathered in the East Room for a watch party featuring Cheesecake Factory finger food, the President remained isolated with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and aide Natalie Harp. This separation occurred as the so-called Blue Wave swept through the electoral returns, marking a significant defeat for the Republican Party.

Trump's Isolation Amidst Electoral Collapse

The First Lady was notably absent from the gathering upstairs, leaving the President to witness the unfolding disaster in solitude. As the magnitude of the drubbing became clear, loyal followers began to abandon the East Room watch party. Senior staff departed first, followed by Cabinet officials who left the building to seek solace at nearby DC watering holes. The uneaten trays of food were left on the tables as the room largely emptied before 10pm Eastern when the House races were called for Democrats.

Also read White House Farm Review: Freddie Fox Stars in Gripping True Crime Drama

Rage Directed at Fox News and Greg Abbott

Upstairs, the atmosphere turned dark and tense as Trump grew increasingly furious over the losses. By 11pm, sources reported that the President had become mute with rage, watching Fox News barely uttering a word while paralyzed into silence. In stark contrast to his quiet demeanor in person, he took to Truth Social to lash out, blaming the conservative network for the defeats. He specifically targeted Texas Governor Greg Abbott, claiming Abbott would not have lost if he had not become a RINO in the last six months of his political life.

Advertisement

Internal Blame Game Targets Rubio and Hegseth

Downstairs, remaining officials faced panic and humiliation as the election ticker continued to show Republican losses. Jason Miller, the longtime communications strategist, was described as sweating and panicking. Meanwhile, senior White House officials began naming scapegoats for the defeat, pointing fingers at Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. One official suggested the Iran War cost taxpayers $47 billion and influenced voter sentiment, predicting that the President would hold Hegseth accountable for the outcome.

Delusional Predictions and Potential Purges

The night's events highlighted a disconnect between reality and the predictions made by Trump's inner circle. Sources revealed that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had promised a victory right up to the end, with weekly briefings led by consultant Chris LaCivita assuring the President of a win. Despite these assurances, mid-level staffers were still discussing picking up seats in both chambers on Tuesday morning. With gas costs at $4.15 per gallon and public opinion against the conflict, a grim specter loomed over the administration as rumors spread about potential purges to save the President's legacy.