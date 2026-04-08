Trump Suspends Iran Strikes Amidst Diplomatic Breakthrough: Two-Week Ceasefire Announced

President Trump agrees to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, averting potential devastating strikes after Iran proposes a 10-point peace plan. Negotiations are set to begin, and a path towards peace seems more realistic than ever.

President Donald Trump averted a potentially devastating military confrontation with Iran , pulling back from imminent strikes just hours before a self-imposed deadline. This de-escalation followed intense diplomatic efforts and the emergence of a proposed peace plan from Tehran. Trump had previously threatened to launch attacks on Iran ian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, setting a deadline for Iran to comply with his demands or face severe consequences.

However, in a significant shift, he announced a two-week suspension of attacks, contingent on Iran agreeing to a ceasefire and reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil shipments. The decision came after consultations with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Asim Munir, the head of the Pakistani army, who had urged Trump to extend the deadline to allow for diplomatic progress. Trump's announcement came in the wake of missile alerts in the United Arab Emirates and Israel, highlighting the ongoing volatility and the complex security situation in the region. The President also emphasized that the move was based on conversations with key allies, indicating a degree of international collaboration in this decision. Trump stated he had received a 'workable' 10-point peace plan from Iran and believed it provided a basis for negotiating a comprehensive agreement. This plan, unveiled by Iranian state television, reportedly included several key concessions from the US, such as guarantees against further aggression, the continuation of Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, the lifting of sanctions, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. It also addressed compensation for Iran and an end to all hostilities, including those against the 'Islamic resistance of Lebanon'. The Supreme National Security Council of Iran has accepted a two-week ceasefire, and negotiations between the United States and Iran are scheduled to begin in Islamabad. This represents a significant diplomatic breakthrough, offering a potential path toward ending the conflict. The US had previously been at odds with Iran for months, and an armed conflict started in February. The White House Press Secretary said Trump's deadline remains in place. But it seems this changed after the announcement. The ceasefire, if it is successfully implemented and extended, will allow time for more comprehensive negotiations and could pave the way for a more stable and lasting peace. The complexities of the situation are further highlighted by the recent events, like the Israeli strike that killed eight people in the Lebanese city of Sidon, and the destruction of a Tehran synagogue as reported by media outlets. The incident underscores the fragility of the situation and the critical need for continued diplomatic efforts to address the underlying causes of the conflict. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a key mediating role, lauded the wisdom and understanding displayed by both the United States and Iran in agreeing to the ceasefire. The Pakistan Prime Minister also said that the ceasefire would be in effect 'everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere'. The path forward remains uncertain, but the two-week ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope amidst a deeply troubled region. The situation is still developing, and the success of the peace process depends on the commitment of all parties involved to dialogue, de-escalation, and finding common ground. The negotiations in Islamabad will be critical in shaping the future of the region, and they must address a wide range of issues to ensure that peace is sustainable. As the situation evolves, international attention will remain focused on the Middle East, with the hope that this temporary truce can lead to lasting peace and stability





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