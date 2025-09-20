Trump Targets Fallon and Meyers After Kimmel's Suspension: Political Pressure on Late-Night TV

Following the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's show, Donald Trump turned his attention to Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, urging NBC to take similar action. The contrasting fates of these comedians highlight the complex dynamics of power and influence within the entertainment industry.

Following the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel 's late-night show, former President Donald Trump turned his attention to fellow comedians Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers , urging NBC executives to take similar action. Trump expressed his disdain for the two comedians on TruthSocial, labeling them 'total losers' and criticizing their ratings.

This comes in the wake of the controversial decision by ABC to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel made remarks regarding the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which triggered widespread criticism and calls for the show's removal. Despite Trump's desire, both Fallon and Meyers are considered safe, at least for now, primarily due to their connection with Lorne Michaels, the influential producer behind NBC's Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Michaels's extensive influence within NBC and his long-standing relationship with the network provide a protective shield for the two comedians, as executives are hesitant to jeopardize their relationship with such a key figure. The contrasting response highlights the intricate dynamics of power and influence within the entertainment industry, where factors beyond mere ratings or political commentary often determine a show's fate.\The situation unfolded after Kimmel's monologue on his show in which he commented on the Charlie Kirk shooting, sparking outrage and leading to ABC's decision to pull the plug. The remarks, which suggested that the shooter was a MAGA supporter, were seen as offensive and insensitive, especially given that investigators had indicated different motivations. The decision to suspend Kimmel's show was met with mixed reactions, including strong condemnation from figures in Hollywood and various unions who voiced concerns about free speech. The incident underscored the delicate balance between freedom of expression and the potential consequences of inflammatory commentary, particularly within a highly polarized political climate. The subsequent reaction, with Trump celebrating Kimmel's suspension and targeting other comedians, further escalated the drama, highlighting the role of political figures in shaping the media landscape and influencing public discourse.\The contrasting fates of Kimmel, Fallon, and Meyers illustrate the complex interplay of factors that influence success and survival in the world of late-night television. Kimmel's show, which has consistently incorporated political satire and criticism of Trump, ultimately faced suspension. Fallon and Meyers, while also known for their comedic takes, benefit from a different set of circumstances, including their association with Lorne Michaels. Michaels's status as a key figure at NBC provides them with a level of protection that Kimmel lacked. This underscores the importance of network relationships and the influence of key producers in shaping programming decisions. The ongoing situation underscores how the media landscape is shaped by a combination of political pressures, creative choices, and the personal connections of those involved. The reactions to Kimmel's suspension further reveal the deep divisions within the entertainment industry and the broader political landscape





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers Lorne Michaels NBC ABC Late-Night Politics Media

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jimmy Kimmel 'should have been fired a long time ago', says Trump, after Obama's criticismMr Kimmel used his show on Monday to criticise Donald Trump for his response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Read more »

Trump-fixated The View panel says NOTHING about ABC stablemate Jimmy Kimmel's suspensionUS President Donald Trump gives his brutal take on Jimmy Kimmel as late night show host was canned after comments on Charlie Kirk.

Read more »

Maga is being conned by Trump and JD Vance – Jimmy Kimmel is the latest casualtyHow can those who love 'free speech' be so quick to abandon it when they don't like what they hear?

Read more »

Kimmel's colleagues come out fighting - here's what they had to say to TrumpUS talk show host Stephen Colbert has condemned the cancellation of fellow late-night star Jimmy Kimmel as a 'blatant assault on freedom of speech'.

Read more »

Obama Slams Trump Admin's Kimmel ThreatsThe former president denounced the threats made to ABC and other media companies as a 'dangerous' escalation.

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel's Show Suspended Amidst Controversy Over Charlie Kirk CommentsLate-night host Jimmy Kimmel's show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was suspended indefinitely following controversial comments about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. This article details the events, the backlash, and the responses from Hollywood unions and political figures. The suspension was triggered by comments Kimmel made regarding the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The article examines the context, including the debate surrounding the shooting, Kimmel's remarks, Trump's response, and the support shown by industry unions for Kimmel's freedom of speech.

Read more »