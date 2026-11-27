Donald Trump told a deployed Marine commander during a Thanksgiving phone call that he could be easily replaced. The remark came amidst ongoing military operations and rising energy costs.

Donald Trump made headlines on Thursday when he told a deployed Marine commander that he could be "easily replaced" during a Thanksgiving phone call. The President of the United States dialed six deployed military units from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, with First Lady Melania Trump seated beside him. The call targeted Lieutenant Colonel Matthew S. Andrews, who commands Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 312 at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

Recruitment Claims and Replacement Comments

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew S. Andrews answered the call from his base, where his pilots fly fighter jets against Iranian missiles and drones. The air base is located in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway responsible for one-fifth of all global oil shipments. Andrews' unit was hit in the first days of the war, highlighting the volatile security environment in the region. Trump opened the conversation by praising current enlistment figures, claiming that recruitment numbers are the best they have ever been. He stated that the administration is setting records in every single branch of the armed forces.

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Trump then addressed Lieutenant Colonel Matthew S. Andrews directly regarding retention. He told the officer that if he ever left, they would replace him very easily. The President explicitly asked Andrews not to leave, emphasizing the ease with which his position could be filled. Andrews replied by thanking the President and expressing his appreciation for the call. This comment drew immediate attention due to its bluntness regarding military personnel retention during an active conflict.

Melania Trump Interaction and War Costs

During the same call, Donald Trump faced an awkward moment while addressing the service members overseas. He asked whether anyone in the unit had a question for First Lady Melania Trump. After a brief silence, the operator controlling the lines stated that they did not have any questions at that moment. Despite this, Trump noted Melania's success in reuniting Russian and Ukrainian foster families earlier in the week. The President used the moment to highlight her diplomatic and humanitarian efforts while on the call.

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The war has cost the US government $50 billion in just nine months of conflict. Energy prices have soared as a direct result of the ongoing military operations and geopolitical tensions. Earlier in the call, Trump had already told an Army air defense unit that their deployment was not ending. He claimed that victory was close, stating that the war would be over sort of whenever he wanted it to be. This assertion reflects his broader narrative regarding control over the duration and outcome of the conflict.

Personal Advice and Military Rebuilding Claims

Donald Trump went on to answer several questions from troops serving overseas. One soldier asked how the President handles the many battles he faces in life. The service member also asked what advice he would give to young Americans facing challenges of their own. Trump responded by citing his desire to compete and win for the country. He stated that some people are born with a feeling of competitiveness and use it to drive success.

The President added that it was the greatest honor to serve as President of the United States. He also bragged about how he had rebuilt the US military in his first and second terms. Trump mentioned his success in taking over Venezuela as part of his achievements. The call concluded with these reflections on military strength and personal leadership. The remarks underscore the President's focus on assertive foreign policy and military dominance during the Thanksgiving holiday period.