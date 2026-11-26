President Trump issued a Thanksgiving message on Truth Social targeting deported immigrants, criticizing media narratives, and defending White House renovations while boasting of economic and security achievements.

Donald Trump used his Thanksgiving address on Truth Social to issue a series of scathing attacks against individuals he alleges are criminals, while simultaneously defending his administration's major policy decisions and physical renovations to the White House. The post served as a broadside against critics, claiming credit for various national security victories and economic improvements despite ongoing conflicts.

Trump's Holiday Message Targets Immigrants and Specific Groups

Donald Trump began his holiday statement by thanking those he described as deported murderers, rapists, and drug dealers, characterizing them as individuals who had entered the country from foreign jails and mental institutions. He wrote that these individuals, who he claimed poured into the United States to rape, plunder, and kill American citizens in record numbers, are now mostly gone. He wished them a happy Thanksgiving, adding that he hoped they were living a beautiful and idyllic life back in their countries of origin, noting that America would never allow such actions to happen again.

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The president also extended specific praise to a subset of the Somali community, citing that two percent of the population in Minnesota had jobs and were willing to work without government assistance. He referred to these individuals as wonderful American citizens but argued that the rest of the Somali population in the state should be removed immediately to save Minnesota, which he claimed had no chance of survival if they were allowed to remain. This comment targeted the largest Somali community in the US, a demographic that has frequently been the focus of Trump's criticism following reports of widespread welfare fraud earlier in the year.

Criticisms of Economic Data and Court System Changes

Trump shifted his focus to economic reporting, claiming credit for correcting fake economic numbers that were issued prior to the election. He highlighted a correction released on Wednesday that adjusted gross domestic product growth from 3.4 percent to 4.3 percent, labeling the previous discrepancy a record-setting error that warranted immediate investigation. This assertion was part of a broader effort to challenge narratives regarding the economic landscape during his presidency.

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The former president also directed his message toward those he accused of seeking to change the court system to align with Sharia law or to redistribute property from hardworking Americans to those who refuse to work. He expressed solidarity with reporters and citizens who were upset about the condition of the White House, which he described as being filled with filth, dirt, and corruption. Trump detailed specific issues he observed, including 17 broken windows, chipped columns, missing moldings, and a botched plaster and paint job, arguing that the building, constructed in 1792, was a primary symbol of the country that required fixing.

Defense of White House Renovations and Historical Context

In defense of the physical changes to the executive residence, Trump explained that he tore down the East Wing in October of the previous year to construct a ballroom. He stated that this addition was a feature that presidents had sought for over 150 years, indicating that the renovations were intended to restore a historical element to the building. The holiday message served to preemptively address any negative public perception regarding the construction work and its impact on the iconic structure.

Response to New York Times Reporter and Claims of Victory

The Thanksgiving post arrived shortly after Trump launched a tirade against David Sanger, a national security correspondent for the New York Times, whom he labeled a lowlife. This confrontation was triggered by a Wednesday article that analyzed the president's relationship with the stock market, noting a rally following his intervention in the Nvidia scandal and a subsequent loss of those gains. Trump dismissed Sanger as a mediocre reporter who only writes what he is told to write by his bosses, and an award-winning journalist who has shared in three Pulitzer Prizes, most recently in 2017 for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Trump used the platform to list numerous achievements he claimed Sanger had ignored, starting with border security and the implementation of the biggest tax and regulation cuts in history. He asserted that he had orchestrated the most successful naval blockade in history, destroyed Iran's navy and air force, and achieved a victory over Venezuela in a single day. The president also cited a murder rate that he described as the lowest in 126 years, although researchers note that the decline in the 2025 murder rate began before he returned to office.

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Further claiming credit for resolving various international conflicts, Trump stated that he had settled eight wars and restored respect to America, despite the United States being engaged in a stalemated war with Iran. He also took responsibility for addressing a mess in Iowa created by the Obama administration, referring to the explosion of roughly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. The Army blew up the explosive material under an emergency permit signed by the EPA, leading to the evacuation of one neighborhood and the closure of schools for the day, with 68 drums having sat at the plant for more than 20 years.