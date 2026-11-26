President Trump used his Thanksgiving message on Truth Social to target alleged criminals, critique White House repairs, and attack media figures like David Sanger.

Donald Trump used his official Thanksgiving address on Truth Social to target alleged criminals, critique White House repairs, and attack media figures like David Sanger from the New York Times.

Targeting Alleged Criminals and Immigrants

Donald Trump marked Thanksgiving by thanking the illegal immigrant murderers and rapists he says he has deported. The president wished a happy holiday to the 'murderers, drug dealers, and criminals of all shapes, sizes, and colors' who he said poured in from foreign jails, prisons and mental institutions to 'rape, plunder, and kill American Citizens in record numbers.' 'They are mostly gone now,' Trump wrote on Truth Social, 'and, hopefully, living a beautiful and idyllic life' back where they came from.

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He signed off: 'Happy Thanksgiving to them anyway, even though from Faraway Lands. We miss you dearly, but you will never be back, and America will never allow what you have done to us to happen again!' The president also thanked the 2 percent of 'our Somalian population that have a job, and are actually willing to work, without receiving Government Assistance.' He branded them 'wonderful American citizens,' and said the others 'should be thrown out, immediately, thereby saving the Great State of Minnesota, which has no chance if they are allowed to stay.' Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in the US and has frequently been the target of the president's ire, particularly after reports of widespread welfare fraud earlier this year.

White House Renovations and Economic Claims

Donald Trump extended his holiday wishes to whoever issued 'fake Economic Numbers, just prior to the Election,' claiming a correction released Wednesday put GDP growth at 4.3 percent, not 3.4 percent. He called it 'A RECORD SETTING ERROR' that 'should be immediately investigated.' His well wishes also went out too to those 'looking to change our Court System to that of Sharia' and anyone who wants to 'redistribute Property' from hardworking Americans to 'those who refuse to work.'

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He commiserated with 'those Reporters and Citizens who don't understand filth, dirt, lack of maintenance, and corruption' and are upset that he fixed up the White House. Trump counted 17 broken windows along with chipped columns, missing moldings and a botched plaster and paint job. 'I felt strongly that, after being built in 1792, it was time to fix up the White House which is, after all, a primary symbol of our Country,' he wrote. Trump tore down the East Wing in October last year to make way for the ballroom he says 'Presidents have sought for over 150 years.'

Conflict with New York Times Journalist

The holiday message came hours after a 12:47am tirade at a New York Times reporter Trump called a 'lowlife.' His target was David Sanger, the paper's longtime national security correspondent, who had written about the president's souring relationship with the stock market. Sanger's piece, published Wednesday, traced how the market rallied after Trump's intervention in the Nvidia scandal brought Jensen Huang back, then gave up the gains within days. Rather than argue with the reporting, Trump rattled off the wins he said Sanger had ignored, starting with the border and the biggest tax and regulation cuts ever delivered.

Trump described David E. Sanger as 'the mediocre reporter for the Failing New York Times.' Sanger is an award-winning and longtime national security correspondent for the New York Times. The president claimed the most successful naval blockade in history, the destruction of Iran's navy and air force and a win over Venezuela that took one day. The murder rate, he added, is the lowest in 126 years. Trump then claimed Sanger, an award-winning journalist, 'only writes what he is told to write by his bosses'.

Iowa Controversy and Global Achievements

He also took credit for clearing up what he called an Obama-caused mess in Iowa. The Army blew up roughly five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown last Friday, under an emergency permit signed off by the EPA. Residents of one neighborhood were told to clear out from 8am and schools shut for the day. The 68 drums had sat at the plant for more than 20 years, which puts them there before Obama was president. A Trump official had already pinned the mess on him anyway.

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Trump finished by bragging about eight wars he settled and an America respected again, though the US is still bogged down in a stalemated war with Iran. Researchers do put the 2025 murder rate at a record low, but the drop started before Trump returned to office. Sanger has written for the Times since 1982 and shared in three Pulitzer Prizes, most recently in 2017 for the paper's reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election.