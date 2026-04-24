Trump Threatens UK with Tariffs Over Digital Services Tax

President Trump has warned the UK faces tariffs unless it abandons its digital services tax on US tech companies, escalating trade tensions and adding to existing strains in the US-UK relationship. The threat comes ahead of King Charles' state visit to the US.

US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with the United Kingdom by threatening to impose significant tariffs if the UK does not repeal its digital services tax targeting major American social media and technology firms.

The threat, delivered from the Oval Office, centers around the 2% levy introduced in 2020, which taxes the revenues of large US tech companies based on their digital activity within the UK. This tax, which generated over £800 million in revenue for the UK in 2024-25, has been a persistent point of contention in the US-UK relationship.

Trump characterized the tax as an attempt by the UK to unfairly profit from American companies, stating they are trying to 'make an easy buck' and have 'taken advantage of our country'. He indicated any retaliatory tariffs would exceed the revenue the UK gains from the digital services tax, promising to 'reciprocate' with a measure 'equal or greater' to the UK’s levy.

The digital services tax applies to companies with global revenues exceeding £500 million, with a requirement that more than £25 million of that revenue originates from UK users. Despite being discussed during negotiations for the UK-US trade deal finalized in May 2025, the tax remained unchanged, signaling a lack of resolution on the issue.

Trump’s remarks are not isolated; they follow a pattern of similar threats directed at other European nations – including France, Italy, and Spain – that have implemented similar digital taxes. He previously voiced his disapproval on his Truth Social platform in August 2025, vowing to defend American tech companies against what he perceives as discriminatory legislation like Digital Services Legislation and Digital Markets Regulations.

He explicitly stated that unless these actions are reversed, he would impose 'substantial additional tariffs' on the exports of offending nations. The President’s stance underscores a broader protectionist approach aimed at safeguarding the interests of American technology giants. The timing of Trump’s threat is particularly sensitive, occurring just ahead of a planned state visit to the United States by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

This visit was designed to strengthen diplomatic ties and initiate a series of celebratory events. However, the escalating trade dispute and broader strains in the US-UK relationship, exacerbated by differing stances on international conflicts – specifically, the situation in the Middle East and the UK’s refusal to participate in potential military action – threaten to overshadow the royal visit.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has publicly resisted pressure from the US regarding involvement in the Middle East conflict, reaffirming his commitment to avoiding entanglement in what he deems 'not our war'. He acknowledged facing significant pressure, including events occurring the night before his statement, but remained resolute in his position, prioritizing the UK’s national interests.

The situation highlights a growing divergence in foreign policy priorities and a willingness from both sides to assert their respective positions, potentially leading to further friction in the crucial transatlantic alliance





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