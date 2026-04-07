Trump Vows to Punish Leaker Who Revealed Search for Missing Airman in Iran

President Donald Trump condemns the leak of classified information regarding the search for a missing US airman in Iran following the downing of an F-15E fighter jet, vowing to hold the responsible party accountable and potentially seeking jail time for the media outlet that published the information.

President Donald Trump has strongly condemned the leak of information regarding the ongoing search for a missing US airman in Iran following the downing of an F-15E fighter jet, vowing to hold the responsible party accountable. Trump, during a press briefing, expressed outrage over the disclosure, stating that the leak jeopardized the classified operation to locate the missing weapons systems officer (WSO) and endangered the airman's life.

He specifically targeted the media outlet that initially reported the information, indicating that the administration would demand the source's identity, with the potential of facing legal consequences, including jail time if the source is not revealed. The incident occurred after an F-15E fighter jet was shot down on Good Friday, leading to the successful rescue of the pilot within hours, but the WSO remained missing for nearly two days, prompting a massive search and rescue operation.\The leak, which originated from an Israeli outlet and was subsequently picked up by several US media organizations, revealed the ongoing search before its completion. Trump emphasized that this information alerted Iranian authorities, potentially hindering the rescue efforts and putting American lives at risk. The WSO, who was injured during the ejection, evaded capture by Iranian forces who were offering a bounty for his capture, for almost two days. The search efforts involved a large-scale military operation, deploying 155 aircraft, including fighter jets, refueling tankers, and rescue helicopters. Trump praised the bravery and skill of the US forces involved in the rescue, highlighting the challenges faced during the extraction in the mountainous terrain. The successful rescue of the WSO on Easter Sunday was described as a remarkable feat, with Trump attributing it to divine intervention and the incredible determination of the individual and the rescue team. The White House is actively investigating the source of the leak and intends to pursue those responsible for compromising national security.\The search operation was a display of US military might and precision, involving a coordinated effort to locate and extract the missing airman. The WSO, whose call sign was 'Dude 44', was injured after ejecting from the downed aircraft and successfully contacted his platoon and American forces, despite his injuries. The rescue operation was carried out in difficult conditions. The unnamed service member spent nearly 48 hours on the ground evading Iranian forces, and was faced with a life or death situation. The initial report was quickly followed by confirmations from Axios, CBS News and Reuters. Tommy Vietor, a former spokesman for Barack Obama, noted that the reporter was based in Israel, which could complicate Trump's efforts. The entire operation was a display of skill and unwavering commitment to securing the return of American service members. The focus now is on identifying the leaker and preventing future breaches of sensitive information that could compromise national security and endanger the lives of US personnel. The downing of the jet raised the tensions in the region, highlighting the inherent risks associated with military operations and the importance of maintaining strict information security. The incident underscores the complexities of international relations and the need for vigilance in protecting classified information.\The F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down near the village of Talkhuncheh, Isfahan Province, Iran, on Friday morning, April 3rd. According to Tehran, they had deployed new anti-aircraft weapons and there were suspicions that an advanced passive infrared detection system was used to guide a missile. Both the pilot and weapons systems officer ejected from the aircraft. The lieutenant colonel, who was the weapons systems officer, was injured during the ejection and became separated from the pilot. The pilot was rescued within hours but the weapons system officer was missing until Sunday morning. The news of the rescue mission was first reported on X by an Israeli journalist, who works for Tel-Aviv-based outlet Channel 12. The WSO contacted his platoon, treated his own wounds and contacted American forces. He was then rescued. Trump said that God was watching them and that it was a successful operation. The White House official later confirmed to the Daily Mail that an investigation is underway





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