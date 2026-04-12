Trump Warns China Over Iran Arms, Strait of Hormuz Tensions Rise Amidst Peace Talks

President Trump warns China against sending weapons to Iran during US-Iran peace talks, as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz with Iranian threats against US Navy ships. The US Navy initiates mine clearing operations.

President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to China regarding reports of the country's potential arms shipments to Iran , coinciding with ongoing US- Iran peace talks . The President's caution followed multiple reports from news outlets suggesting that China was preparing to send air defense systems to Tehran within weeks.

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Addressing reporters outside the White House, Trump stated, If China does that, China is gonna have big problems, reflecting the serious repercussions that such actions could entail. US intelligence sources informed major media outlets, including The New York Times and CNN, that Beijing was purportedly shipping shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile systems, known as MANPADs, through intermediary countries to conceal their origin.<\/p>

In response to these allegations, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington issued a denial, asserting that China has never provided weapons to any party involved in the conflict and characterizing the information as untrue. The spokesperson emphasized China's adherence to international obligations as a responsible nation and urged the US to refrain from making unsubstantiated accusations and sensationalizing the issue, emphasizing the need for actions that promote de-escalation of tensions.<\/p>

This warning and the intelligence reports emerged concurrently with peace talks between the US and Iran, which commenced in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday. These talks followed a fragile truce established on Wednesday after six weeks of conflict between the two nations. Trump, while acknowledging the ongoing, very deep negotiations, expressed confidence that the United States would ultimately prevail, regardless of the outcome. He stated, Regardless what happens, we win. We've totally defeated that country. And so, let's see what happens. Maybe they make a deal, maybe they don't. From the standpoint of America, we win regardless.<\/p>

The President also criticized NATO, indicating his intention to open the Strait of Hormuz. He remarked, We defeated their leaders. Their leaders are all dead. Now all we do is we'll open up the strait, even though we don't use it. Because we have a lot of other countries in the world that do use it, that are either afraid or weak or cheap. I don't know what it is, but we were not helped by NATO that I can tell you.<\/p>

The US delegation to these peace talks is being led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. The Iranian delegation is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf. The ongoing discussions between the US and Iranian delegations center on strategies to consolidate the ceasefire, a truce already under strain due to deep-seated disagreements and Israel's continued attacks against Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.<\/p>

Trump has mandated that the Strait of Hormuz be opened as part of the ceasefire agreement. Further intensifying the situation, Iran issued a warning on Saturday, threatening to attack US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz shortly after American warships traversed the strategic waterway for the first time since the war began. According to The Wall Street Journal, the two American destroyers passed through the strait without incident. However, Tehran subsequently cautioned Pakistani mediators that any further movement of the vessels would result in their targeting within thirty minutes, potentially jeopardizing the Iranian-American negotiations, as reported by a foreign ministry spokesperson to Fars News Agency.<\/p>

This near-immediate retaliation threat followed reports that several US ships had crossed the strait in an uncoordinated maneuver. The USS Frank E Peterson (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) transited the Strait of Hormuz as part of a US Navy operation, not to escort commercial ships, but rather on a freedom-of-navigation mission.<\/p>

In addition to these events, forces under US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the commencement of operations to clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz, which were previously deployed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce. Admiral Cooper also disclosed that additional US forces, including underwater drones, would join the clearance operations in the following days.<\/p>





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