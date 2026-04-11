Trump Warns Iran Amidst Fragile Peace Talks, Tensions Escalate

Amidst precarious peace negotiations, former US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran, threatening military action. While Vice President JD Vance initiated in-person discussions with Iranian officials, the conflicting messaging and unresolved issues, particularly the situation in Lebanon, reveal a complex landscape fraught with challenges. The announcement comes as tensions remain high and the details of a ceasefire agreement are not completely known.

Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran , signaling potential military action while peace talks hang in the balance. The former US President's rhetoric, characterized by threats of deploying 'the best ammunition,' accompanied the departure of Vice President JD Vance for in-person negotiations with Iran ian officials in Pakistan.

Vance expressed optimism regarding the discussions, emphasizing the US's willingness to negotiate in good faith, while cautioning against any attempts by Iran to undermine the process. However, Trump's stance was markedly less optimistic, asserting that Iran held 'no cards' following the US's bombing campaign and relying solely on exploiting international waterways. This conflicting messaging underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire announced earlier. The core of the problem is Lebanon. Israel continues to attack Lebanon with missiles. The main sticking point is the inclusion of Lebanon in a long-term peace deal. Beirut reported that civilians were the primary casualties in an Israeli operation involving the bombing of numerous targets in a very short time frame. A large number of children were among the casualties. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on record saying that Lebanon is not included in the peace deal, and Hezbollah is in Lebanon. On Thursday, it became apparent that Trump, along with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, had urged Netanyahu to moderate the intensity of the strikes to prevent jeopardizing the negotiations. The chief of the Israeli Defence Force, Eyal Zamir, maintained that Israel remained in a state of war, indicating a willingness to resume fighting in Iran if necessary. Meanwhile, the speaker of Iran's parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, insisted on a complete ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's frozen assets as preconditions for the commencement of negotiations. Trump had previously claimed to have agreed upon a two-week, ten-point ceasefire plan with Iran, the details of which remained undisclosed. However, the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global oil and gas transport, was declared non-negotiable. Despite the ceasefire, Iran is reportedly levying tolls on tankers transiting the strait. Trump expressed disapproval of this practice. He also suggested the potential for a joint venture between the US, Iran, and Oman to manage the tolls. In-person negotiations, spearheaded by Vance, Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, are scheduled to commence in Islamabad. Prior to the talks, Pakistan's defense minister, Khawaja Asif, posted a since-deleted tweet that was very critical of Israel, calling it a curse and even writing that European jews should burn in hell. Netanyahu condemned the tweet as unacceptable from a government claiming to be a neutral arbiter. Simultaneously, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem urged the Lebanese government to cease making 'free concessions' to Israel, as negotiations between the two governments are set to begin the following week in Washington. Qassem stated that a return to the prior state of affairs would not be accepted. The situation highlights the deep divisions and mistrust between the involved parties, making a comprehensive and lasting peace agreement an uphill battle





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