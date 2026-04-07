Trump Warns of Civilization's Demise in Iran as Deadline Looms; US Strikes Intensify

Donald Trump has issued a severe warning to Iran, threatening the destruction of its entire civilization if his demands are not met. The ultimatum comes as the US intensifies military action with airstrikes on key Iranian targets, escalating the crisis. The international community watches anxiously as the deadline approaches.

Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran , stating that its entire civilization could face destruction if the Islamic regime failed to meet his demands by Tuesday evening. The former President's ominous declaration, shared on Truth Social, came as tensions reached a boiling point, fueled by Iran 's rejection of peace proposals and a deadline set for the country to comply.

Trump's statement, delivered with a sense of finality, painted a grim picture of potential consequences, highlighting the significance of the impending moment in global history. Simultaneously, the US military launched airstrikes against approximately 50 military targets on Kharg Island, a crucial oil export hub for Iran. This aggressive military action, targeting bunkers, radar stations, and ammunition storage, further escalated fears of a potential ground invasion. Footage circulating on social media showed the extensive damage caused by the overnight airstrikes. This latest escalation stems from Iran's refusal to accept a temporary ceasefire proposal conveyed by intermediaries. The stakes are incredibly high, as the international community watches with bated breath, wondering if Trump will actually follow through with his threats.\The core of the conflict revolves around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint through which a significant portion of the world's seaborne oil passes. Trump demanded that Iran reopen the strait, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown. He warned that failure to comply would result in strikes on civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants. This threat represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The ramifications of this military standoff are already being felt globally. International oil markets are in turmoil as Trump's deadline nears and Iran remains defiant. Gas prices in the US have surged significantly since the beginning of the war, reflecting the disruption in energy supplies. The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that the war has triggered the largest disruption to energy supplies in history. Global markets remain largely frozen as investors struggle to predict Trump's next move. Iran has responded with threats of retaliation, vowing to target the water supply of US allies in the region if attacked, a move that could have devastating humanitarian consequences. The situation has become so intense that Iran's United Nations envoy has accused Trump of inciting terrorism and intending to commit war crimes, highlighting the international outrage at the potential repercussions.\Adding to the uncertainty, conflicting reports and diplomatic maneuvering are taking place behind the scenes. Vice President JD Vance, during a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, expressed optimism that the war would conclude shortly, claiming that the US had largely achieved its military objectives and suggesting that more negotiations were expected before Trump's deadline. However, a new intelligence assessment suggests that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is incapacitated and receiving medical treatment, potentially impacting the regime's decision-making process. This information, gathered by the US and Israel, has been shared with Gulf allies via a diplomatic memo, further complicating the situation. Trump's previous history of setting deadlines and failing to follow through has added another layer of speculation to the crisis. While the international community is bracing for the worst, many are hesitant to believe that Trump will go through with his threats. The world is waiting with trepidation, wondering whether this will be a moment of monumental change or a diplomatic climb-down





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Donald Trump War Military Strait Of Hormuz

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran warns of 'devastating' retaliation after Trump's expletive-filled threatsSome reports have suggested the US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire.

Read more »

Iran Warns of Devastating Retaliation After Trump Threatens Infrastructure StrikesTensions escalate as Iran responds to US President Donald Trump's threats of military action. Amidst the ongoing conflict, Iran vows widespread retaliation if its infrastructure is targeted, following joint US-Israeli attacks. Casualties are mounting as airstrikes hit Tehran and other cities, while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to destabilize the global economy.

Read more »

Iran Warns of Devastating Retaliation After Trump's Threat to Target InfrastructureFollowing US President Donald Trump's explicit threats, Iran's military command warns of severe retaliation for any attacks on civilian targets. The crisis intensifies with reports of US-Israeli joint strikes and Iranian retaliatory attacks in Israel.

Read more »

Iran Warns of Devastating Retaliation After Trump's Threat to Target InfrastructureTensions escalate as Iran responds to Trump's threats with warnings of severe retaliation, following attacks and amidst ongoing conflict in the region.

Read more »

Trump Reveals Details of Daring Iran Rescue Mission, Warns of Further ActionPresident Trump provided extensive details about a dramatic rescue operation in Iran to retrieve a downed US airman. The mission involved a massive air armada, complex maneuvers, and the destruction of US aircraft to prevent sensitive equipment from falling into enemy hands. Trump also issued a warning to Iran regarding its actions.

Read more »

Trump Details Daring Rescue Mission in Iran, Warns of Potential DestructionPresident Trump revealed extensive details of a US rescue operation in Iran to recover a downed airman, including the use of numerous aircraft and a destroyed airbase. He also warned Iran of potential further destruction and criticized media reporting.

Read more »