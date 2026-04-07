Trump Warns of Iran's Civilization 'Dying Tonight' as Deadline Looms

Former President Donald Trump issued a stark warning that Iran's civilization could be destroyed tonight if the Islamic regime does not comply with his demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The US has launched airstrikes on an Iranian oil export hub, escalating tensions.

Former President Donald Trump issued a dire warning, stating that Iran 's entire civilization could be destroyed tonight as the deadline loomed for the Islamic regime to comply with his demands. The deadline, set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, was tied to Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global oil trade.

Trump's statement, made on Truth Social, expressed a sense of foreboding while simultaneously hinting at the possibility of a positive outcome under a potential change in leadership. He added, 'A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.' He continued, 'However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?' This statement came amidst escalating military action, with the US launching airstrikes on approximately 50 military targets on Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil export hub. Bunkers, a radar station, and ammunition storage facilities were reportedly hit, as footage emerged on social media showing the destruction. Trump's rhetoric and the military actions taken suggested a willingness to escalate the conflict to an unprecedented level. Despite the heightened tensions, Trump seemed to be open to the possibility of the situation changing under new leadership, saying '47 years of extortion, corruption and death will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!'\The situation remains highly volatile, with global oil markets reacting sharply to the impending deadline and the refusal of the Islamic regime to concede. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's seaborne oil passes, has been closed, disrupting energy supplies and causing a surge in gas prices in the United States. Trump warned that if Iran did not comply with his demands, the US would strike civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants. This threat, along with the military action on Kharg Island, has increased fears of a broader conflict. The US airstrikes on Kharg Island came after senior Iranian officials rejected a proposal for a temporary ceasefire. There were reports that US forces may be planning a ground invasion to secure the island.\Global markets are largely frozen, with investors uncertain about whether Trump will follow through on his threats. Iran responded to Trump's warnings by threatening to target water supplies for US allies in the region. Iran's United Nations envoy described Trump's deadline as a 'direct incitement to terrorism and provides clear evidence of intent to commit war crimes under international law.' Adding to the complexity, intelligence reports suggest that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is incapacitated and receiving medical treatment, potentially impacting the regime's decision-making. Despite the gravity of the situation, Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism during a press conference in Budapest, Hungary, stating that the war 'will conclude' shortly. Vance indicated that more negotiations were expected before the deadline and said, 'I'm hopeful that it gets to a good resolution.' However, with Trump's track record of setting deadlines and failing to follow through, the international community remains uncertain about the ultimate outcome. Previous threats to send the country back to the 'stone age' were not carried out, but the current situation appears to be escalating, and the world is on edge, anticipating the implications of the looming deadline





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