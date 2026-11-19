President Donald Trump and intelligence sources cite Iranian plots involving biological agents and dirty bombs in Washington DC, prompting Cabinet relocation to military bases.

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning on Wednesday that Iran may be developing biological weapons and planning a major attack on Washington DC around the start of the new year. Speaking to Fox News while attending the APEC summit in China, Trump confirmed that intelligence reports indicate Tehran is shifting focus toward gas and bio-agents after facing nuclear restrictions. The remarks followed alarming reports from CNN suggesting Iran ian operatives might be targeting the US capital with a radioactive or biological device.

President Trump Confirms Intelligence on Bioweapon Risks

During his interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump stated that there are clear indications Iran is looking at chemical and biological options because their nuclear pathways have been blocked. He specifically referenced the approaching date of January 1 as a potential timeframe for malicious activity, stating, we will see what comes after January 1. Trump characterized the Iranian leadership as nasty people without providing further operational details about the specific nature of the planned threats.

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The President reiterated these concerns in Manila, telling reporters that officials are actively investigating the possibility of a dirty bomb detonation in the nation's capital. He warned that Iran would pay a price unlike anything any country has experienced before if it proceeds with such a plot. This aggressive rhetorical stance contrasts sharply with the measured responses typically issued by other administration officials regarding national security threats.

Cabinet Officials Relocate to Military Installations

In response to heightened security fears, several top members of the Trump administration have moved from their private residences to secure military installations within Washington. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller are now living together on a single base. This consolidation allows their security details to maintain stricter control over their safety and monitor potential threats more effectively.

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Security sources familiar with the situation described the potential Iranian plans as highly specific, including detailed locations and targets within the capital. Intelligence chatter suggests that Iran may have stashed bomb-making materials inside the United States to facilitate such attacks. The decision to house senior officials in a centralized military zone underscores the severity with which the administration is treating these warnings.

Allegations of Pre-Positioned Nuclear and Chemical Materials

A Sunday report from CNN highlighted fears that Iran could be eyeing a dirty bomb attack using radioactive material in Washington. US officials believe it is likely that Iran has pre-positioned nuclear weapons or chemical agents that could be combined with conventional explosives. Sources cited the porous nature of the border over the last decade as a key factor that would have made it extremely easy for operatives to enter the country and acquire components.

One intelligence source noted that many national security experts assume pre-positioned nuclear materials may have already been present in the US for years or even decades. This perspective suggests a long-standing infiltration strategy rather than a sudden development. The combination of biological and radioactive threats has created a complex security environment that requires constant vigilance from federal agencies.

Official Responses Diverge on Threat Severity and Timing

While President Donald Trump emphasized the immediate danger of a new year attack, other officials have adopted a more cautious tone regarding the likelihood of execution. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin recently told CNBC that Iran's planning is aspirational and that the homeland remains secure. He acknowledged that any attack on the capital would trigger an all-out war but did not confirm specific imminent details.

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The divergence in messaging highlights the internal debate within the administration about how to balance public alertness with strategic calm. Security personnel continue to conduct practice drills using Mission-Oriented Protective Posture equipment to prepare troops for potential biological incidents. As the calendar approaches January 1, authorities remain on high alert for any signs of coordinated hostile activity from Iranian state actors or affiliated groups.