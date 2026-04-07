Trump Warns of Iranian Civilization's Demise as Deadline Looms, Military Strikes Intensify

Donald Trump issues a stark warning, predicting the potential destruction of Iranian civilization as a US deadline approaches. Military actions escalate with strikes on Kharg Island, while global oil markets react to the ongoing crisis.

Former US President Donald Trump issued a dire warning to Iran , stating that its entire civilization could face destruction by the end of Tuesday. This pronouncement came amidst escalating tensions and military actions, as Iran rejected Trump's demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global oil trade. Trump's deadline, set for 8 p.m. ET, has sent shockwaves through global markets, with oil prices soaring and fears of a wider conflict intensifying.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that a civilization would perish, though he also expressed a sliver of hope for a 'revolutionarily wonderful' outcome if the regime undergoes change. He claimed that 47 years of Iranian rule marked by what he called extortion, corruption, and death, would finally come to an end, showing some empathy for the Iranian people, as he wished them blessings.\The United States has already launched military strikes, targeting approximately 50 military objectives on Kharg Island, a vital Iranian oil export hub. Senior administration officials confirmed that airstrikes hit bunkers, a radar station, and ammunition storage facilities. Footage has emerged online revealing the extent of the damage. This military escalation followed Iran's rejection of a US proposal, conveyed through intermediaries, for a temporary ceasefire. The potential for a ground invasion to seize Kharg Island is now a major concern. The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint accounting for 20-25% of the world's seaborne oil, remains closed, increasing fears of disrupting global energy supplies. Trump warned that failure to reopen the strait by the deadline would result in strikes on civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, a move that would represent a significant escalation of the conflict. He also announced that very little would be off limits if Iran did not comply with his demands.\The global impact of the crisis is evident in the out-of-control oil markets and surging gas prices in the United States. The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned of the war's unprecedented disruption to energy supplies. While the situation is critical, some ambiguity remains as Trump has set previous deadlines that he did not follow up on. The situation is complicated by Iran's threats to retaliate against strikes on their energy supply by bombing the water supply for US allies in the region. Iran's United Nations envoy has accused Trump of inciting terrorism and providing evidence of intent to commit war crimes, while the regime's military command has called the former president delusional. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism about a resolution before the deadline, claiming the US has largely accomplished its military objectives. However, reports also suggest that Iran’s current Supreme Leader is incapacitated, which, if true, further complicates the political landscape and the decision-making processes. The intelligence assessment was gathered by the US and Israel before being shared with Gulf allies





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